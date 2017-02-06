Turn Old Fabric Scraps into a Colorful Lampshade in 3 Easy Steps
Use up your stockpile of fabric remnants and clean out the craft room with this easy project.
via Country Woman Magazine
What You’ll Need
- Square lampshade
- Different fabric scraps, lengths totaling 1 yard
Directions
- Strip old material off of the lampshade, leaving just the metal frame.
- Cut fabric into 1-inch-wide strips.
- Starting at top, tie a strip of fabric to the top corner of the frame. Wrap the strip around the metal to cover it, tying off on a vertical frame support at the end of the strip. Tie on another strip at the same place, and continue wrapping the fabric strips horizontally, alternating colors and patterns, until the frame is covered in fabric. Snip off any loose ends with scissors.
via Country Woman Magazine
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.