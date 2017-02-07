Turn Old Fabric into Pretty Scented Sachets for Valentine’s Day
Say “I Love You” with a sachet made from bits of fabric and ribbon—and scented with potpourri.
Country Woman Magazine
What You’ll Need
- Heart pattern
- Tracing paper
- Fabric scraps
- Coordinating thread
- Embellishments, optional
- Ribbon for hanging loop, optional
- Potpourri
- Pinking shears
- Sewing needle
- Straight pins
- Sewing machine
Directions
- Enlarge pattern by 400 percent. Trace pattern onto tracing paper and cut out. Pin tracing-paper pattern to a double thickness of desired fabric and cut out fabric heart with straight scissors. Unpin the pattern.
- If desired, use needle and thread to hand-sew embellishments to one fabric heart, leaving space to add a button at the top center point of the heart.
- Pin together two fabric hearts with edges matching. Leaving an opening at the top, machine-sew the fabric hearts together with a ¼-in. seam allowance. Trim edges with pinking shears.
- Loosely fill heart with potpourri through the top opening.
- To add the hanging loop, if desired, cut a 6-in. length of ribbon, fold in half and insert the ends into the center of the heart opening. Hand-sew the opening closed.
- Hand-sew button to sachet at the top center point.
