How to Turn Old Puzzle Pieces into the Sweetest Valentine’s Day Wreath

An old, colorful puzzle transforms into the prettiest craft in just three easy steps.

Create-The-Sweetest-Valentine’s-Day-Wreath-Out-of-Old-Puzzle-Piecesvia Country Woman Magazine

What You’ll Need:

  • Old puzzle
  • Card stock
  • Ribbon in coordinating color
  • Glue gun

Directions:

  1. Draw the outline of a heart on the card stock. Cut along a line 1/4 in. outside the outline. Fold the heart in half, and cut along another line 1/4 in. inside the outline. Unfold the heart outline.
  2. Choose puzzle pieces in preferred color scheme. Using the glue gun, glue pieces to the card stock outline, fitting them as close together as possible without overlapping.
  3. Glue a second layer of puzzle pieces, covering the seams of the first layer and filling any gaps.
    Tie a length of ribbon into a bow on the wreath as desired. Alternately, to hang the wreath, loop a length of ribbon through the heart at the top.

RELATED: Get our free Valentine’s Day guide packed with dozens of quick tips and sweet ideas for an amazing V-Day celebration.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.