9 Cute Etsy Products Guaranteed to Turn Your Backyard into an Oasis
Looking to spruce up your backyard, patio, or deck? You can't go wrong with these top-searched items on Etsy.
Summer wreathsLemonLeafMarket/etsy.comFirst it was "Wreath Witherspoon" on The Mindy Project. Now summer wreaths are all the rage. "When looking for the perfect summer wreath to express your personality, look for elements like fresh greenery, flowers, succulents, and the look of fresh fruit," says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert. For a minimalist look to your front door, smooth driftwood hoops or crisp arrangements of olive or magnolia leaves will look inviting. Monochromatic wreaths in Greenery will also give a nod to Pantone's 2017 color of the year.
Nouveau nestsLetysCreations/etsy.comAn inexpensive architectural update to any outdoor space, birdhouses and feeders are one of the top-searched accessories on Etsy this season. These elevated birdhouses come in a variety of shapes, from masculine, salvaged-cedar shoe box shapes to brightly colored chevrons. Each and every one makes our amateur-ornithologist's heart soar, says Isom Johnson. Check out these seven unique birdhouses you'll wish you could move into.
Next wavewind chimesShoreThingsIOW/etsy.comIntricate-looking wind chimes are the newest way to update your outdoor space and add some musical flair. They even work in spaces where outdoor space is limited, such as in city apartments. "As an apartment dweller myself, I know that there are a variety of considerations when choosing the right wind chime for your space," says Isom Johnson. "For small spaces like terraces, look for options that can be attached to a window or wall." Some wind chimes, like those with intricate designs, might be better suited for the inside, especially if they fit into your design aesthetic. A wind chime is also a shortcut to feng shui your home.
Fairy gardensWhimsylandAustralia/etsy.comThe latest home trend will charm both the children and the adults in your life. Fairy gardens are bewitching miniature gardens with fairy-sized furnishings, pathways, and doors designed to lure sprites and other friendly spirits, says Isom Johnson. Shoppers can purchase ready made or assembly required fairy doors, fairy signs, fairy garden accessories, and fairy furniture to plant near a tree or garden in an outdoor space. While you're at it, bring your children to a magical fairy trail in suburban New Jersey.
Planters with personalityIntentionalGrain/etsy.comRegardless of how big your outdoor space is, planters are a great way to bring the Great Outdoors closer to your home. They are also the most-searched items in the outdoor and garden category on Etsy. "Fortunately, a bumper crop of hanging planters, vertical gardens, and pots of all shapes and sizes is here to handle your every horticultural need," says Isom Johnson. "Picture modern planters in hand-painted concrete, color-blocked stoneware vessels with mix-and-match shades of glaze, and an endless array of options for displaying those ever-popular succulents, and almost-unkillable air plants." Follow these 10 tip for planning the perfect indoor garden.
Backyard glampingEdenwoodDesigns/etsy.comOn your next staycation, why not try glamping—glamorous camping—in your own backyard? "More and more people want to experience nature without the 'roughing it' mindset of true camping," says Isom Johnson. "By transforming your backyard into an outdoor oasis you're able to enjoy the elements of the outdoors and the comfort of your home all in one." Shoppers can add cozy seating to elevate a fire pit, along with tiki lights or other lighting to set the mood.
Swinging seatsTioAntonioHammocks/etsy.comA matured version of the hammock, hammock chairs offer visitors a chance to relax while also sitting upright and enjoying a fun and festive cocktail. "Their upright design means you need less space to install them, and some even come with their own stands—no trees required," says Isom Johnson. "We recommend springing for both. After all, the guests have to go home sometime, and then that full-recline hammock is yours, all yours."
Millennial pink is just as pretty in natural lightReedFeatherStraw/etsy.comMillennial pink is the new neutral for upholstered patio pillows and chairs, and on pottery and planters, it stands in for terra cotta or concrete. The pale pink will pop against natural elements outside, especially leafy greens. Check out five fool-proof ways to decorate with pink.
Tropical decorChillowGoods/etsy.comTropical decor was actually one of Etsy's top indoor trends for the year—and the theme can flow from the inside to the outside. "For example, large planters bring a feeling of the jungle to your backyard," says Isom Johnson. "You can also try outdoor pillow covers with bold tropical-themed prints or balance the outdoor space with earthy materials like rattan, wood, or ceramics."
