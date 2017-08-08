Content continues below ad

Set the table and the scene

Dining rooms are where buyers visualize lovely Thanksgiving dinners or festive dinner parties with friends. If your house doesn't have a grand dining room, a casual dinning room can be just as appealing to a buyer with a little prep. "Adding a table runner with a great center piece can give it a simple look and feel,"says Randall. For a formal dinning room, go all out and showcase the possibilities. "Chargers are my absolute favorite—and inexpensive way to dress up a dining space when layered with a large entree plate, smaller plate and then a bowl," says Randall. Swap out the bowl for a cloth napkin as a colorful accent and complete the look with wine glasses and a beautiful center piece and potential buyers will visualize themselves having intimate, candlelit dinners in their new home.