The 16 Best IKEA Furniture Hacks You’ll Want to DIY Immediately

Cheap IKEA pieces make a good base, but a few updates make them look like they're from an expensive boutique.

By Marissa Laliberte


Girly girl

01-amazing-ikea-hacks-girly-girlCourtesy VintageRevivals

A small, unfinished IKEA dresser transforms into a chic, girly nightstand you’ll be proud to stash your bedtime reading in. Brass details elevate the sweet ballet slipper pink, proving you don’t need to keep pastels to kids’ rooms. Head over to Vintage Revivals for step-by-step directions.

Modern and bright

02-amazing-ikea-hacks-modern-and-brightCourtesy Kristin Cadwallader, Bliss at Home

A geometric pattern paired with a fresh, bright yellow turns this dresser worthy of a mid-century modern living room. Plus, the wooden peg legs take it up a notch—literally. Find out how to recreate your own from Bliss at Home.

Clean and modern

03-amazing-ikea-hacks-clean-and-modernCourtesy Mina, IKEAhackers.net

Who knew an unfinished dresser could look this chic? Stain lets you match the wood to your décor, and a coat of paint gives a contemporary spin. Visit IKEA Hackers for the instructions.

Sleeping beauty

04-amazing-ikea-hacks-sleeping-beautyCourtesy Redfin.com

Plain white can be ho-hum, but this simple update takes an IKEA headboard to the next level. Bright green adds a much-needed pop of color, and a brass-colored overlay gives it a modern touch. Check out the full instructions from Redfin.

Squared away

05-amazing-ikea-hacks-squared-awayCourtesy Kristi Murphy

Contact paper and spray paint are all you need to take this modern side table up a notch. This fun update pairs a marble pattern with a sleek copper finish, but Kristi Murphy also shows three more versions. Check out her blog post to learn more.

Work it

06-amazing-ikea-hacks-work-itCourtesy Diane Henkler

Ambitious DIYers can transform a simple dresser into an adorable desk. Decked out with a faux card catalogue, polka dot lining, and easy-to-roll wheels, this workspace is trés chic. Visit In My Own Style for the step-to-step instructions.

Sitting pretty

07-amazing-ikea-hacks-sitting-prettyCourtesy The Key Item

Faux fur takes a plastic chair from boring and cold to cozy and inviting. Use this blogger's hack to update your office chair, or tuck it in a reading nook to hunker down with a new book. Check out The Key Item to learn more.

Window seat

08-amazing-ikea-hacks-window-seatCourtesy Mommy Vignettes

Turn a bookshelf on its side and you get a seat-high platform just begging to be transformed into a window bench. Best of all, the adorable cushion on top doesn’t even require sewing. Learn how to recreate the look from Mommy Vignettes.

Coffee table transformation

09-amazing-ikea-hacks-coffee-tableCourtesy Kirsten Stoddard for Triple Max Tons

New legs give this IKEA coffee table new life. The white and wood combo gives a modern update, and the blog suggests adding a mirror on top to punch it up even more. Learn more from Triple Maxtons.

Work with it

10-amazing-ikea-hacks-work-with-itCourtesy Pretty Providence

Rest a legless desk top from IKEA on small basic shelves for a makeshift desk that doesn’t require hammers and drills. As a bonus, the shelves propping up your workspace give you extra storage for files and books. Learn more about this hack from Pretty Providence.

Living for linen

11-amazing-ikea-hacks-living-for-linenCourtesy Centsationalgirl

Blue burlap gives unique texture and a pop of color to an otherwise plain dresser, and silver ring pulls elevate typical knobs. Visit Centsational Girl to get the full instructions.

What’s cooking?

12-amazing-ikea-hacks-whats-cookingCourtesy Oliver and Rust or Meaghan Gizuk

IKEA kitchen carts are great for function, but won’t always mix with the décor in a modern kitchen. A marble top, coat of dark paint, and mixed-metal rod make this an expensive-looking revamp. Head over to Oliver and Rust to for the directions.

Workspace update

13-amazing-ikea-hacks-workspace-updateCourtesy Landeeseelandeedo

Three different IKEA parts—a table top, shelf unit, and table legs—come together easily to create a workspace perfect for crafting. To learn how to recreate it, visit Landeelu.

Great gradient

14-amazing-ikea-hacks-great-gradientCourtesy Clare Nicolson www.fulltimefiesta.com

Ombré paint puts a fun, retro twist on an otherwise plain set of drawers. Go for shades of orange like the one pictured here, or recreate the look with your own favorite color. Head over to Full Time Fiesta for the directions.

Great heights

15-amazing-ikea-hacks-great-heightsCourtesy Hommieuk.blogspot

Give a small IKEA side table a boost by adding length to the legs. Contact paper overtop helps hide the seams and create visual interest. Check out the full instructions from Hommie.

Pattern on

16-amazing-ikea-hacks-pattern-onCourtesy Shonee from Hawthorne and Main

Not into coating your entire dresser with paint? Keep the unfinished wood base, and paint on a simple pattern for a low-budget, high-impact renovation. Check out the step-by-step instructions at Hawthorne and Main.


