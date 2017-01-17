Boxed in Courtesy Jessica Jones No need to wrap presents if you place trinkets in these adorable boxes. Grab a couple of the same swatches to coordinate the top and bottom, or mix and match colors for a cool contrast. Head over to How About Orange for the instructions.

Plan it out Courtesy Petite Party Studio Glass turns into a DIY dry-erase board so you can reuse this paint chip calendar every month. With a cheap thrift store frame, you’ll be able to stay organized in style. Visit Petite Party Studio to learn how to make your own.

All ears Courtesy aki altuna at mintedstrawberry.blogspot.com Make your own jewelry for cheap with some free paint chip samples. Line them up in color order, then attach them to earring hooks. You’ll be sure to get compliments on your creation. Visit Minted Strawberry for the instructions.

Strings attached Courtesy Little Bit Funky With the help of craft punches, it’s easy to create a rainbow garland like the one here. Gather a handful of pain chips, then punch them out in the shape of your choice. Hang a rainbow one in your nursery, or use a monochromatic scheme in your own bedroom. Find the full instructions at Little Bit Funky.

Time is ticking Courtesy Amanda formaro crafts by amanda You’d never guess that the design on this clock is made of paint chips. Swatches give subtle color to a clock before crackled paint to give the clock a worn, timeless (pun intended) flair. Learn how to make your own from Crafts by Amanda.

Have a heart Courtesy Iheartorganizing Punching hearts out from paint chips makes it easy to get a rainbow ombré for your wall. Add some dimension to your creation by making the hearts stand out with adhesive circles. Head over to iHeart Organizing to find out how to recreate the look.

Give your heart Courtesy Lovelyindeed Spruce up any space with a simple heart garland. Line up warm colors in rainbow order to give off warm and fuzzy feelings. Check out the full instructions at Lovely Indeed.

Twine and valentines Courtesy Oneartsyfartsymama No patience for gluing that many hearts? This valentine clothespin display might be more your speed. Check out Artsy-Fartsy Mama for the directions.

Pretty paper Courtesy Wilma Boekholt Paint chips make it easy to create an ombré effect. Glue together cut-out paint swatches to create a personalized chevron necklace. Learn how to make your own from By Wilma.

Point it out Courtesy Love Hue Home Chevron is a simple pattern that makes a big impact. Pair up random colors for a stunning piece you can hang in your home. Learn how to make your own from Love Hue Home.

Signed and sealed Courtesy Chica and Jo at ChicaandJo.com Transform plain cardstock into festive greeting cards with brightly colored paint chips. Snip them into an abstract mosaic using shapes of your choice. Stick with different shades of one color, or opt for a colorful rainbow. Head over to Chica and Jo for the directions.

Give a hoot Courtesy The homes i have made This adorable owl is made almost entirely of circle-punched paint chips. Add ovals and hearts to your mix—or freehand the wings and feet—to recreate quirky wall art without worrying about a steady circle-snipping hand. Find the full directions and pattern at The Homes I Have Made.



