These DIY Paper Flowers Will Make Your Home Feel Like Spring
This pretty paper flowers will make springtime come quicker than ever.
Courtesy One Little Project
Do you start craving warm weather and beautiful blooms way before winter thaws out? You’re not alone. When the chilly temps are hanging on a bit too long, take matters into your own hands. Even on the dreariest days, these paper hyacinths will be sure to brighten your home.
Debbie Chapman from One Little Project made these gorgeous blossoms out of paper, but they look so realistic. They don’t call for any obscure craft supplies either—beyond the basic scissors and glue, all you need is colorful cardstock and construction paper. Just swirl, roll, and wrap strips of paper to create these cheerful flowers.
Each bloom only takes about five minutes, so you’ll have a full bouquet in no time. Tiny hands might not have the fine motor skills needed to shape a paper flower, but your kids will love playing with the blossoms with your help.
Pop a rainbow of these faux flowers in a pretty vase to brighten up your home, or pick colors to match a bridal or baby shower. Best of all, these blossoms won’t wilt, so you can display your handiwork year-round.
To get the detailed instructions for this fun springtime craft, visit One Little Project.
