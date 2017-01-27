10 Creative Ways You’d Never Thought to Use a Sticky Note
Post-its are more than just a simple office accessory. Try these creative, handy tips to give your sticky notes a new life!
To catch drill dustNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Using an electric drill on drywall has the potential to make a huge mess, but thanks to sticky notes, it doesn't have to: Simply slap a Post-it note on the wall under the area you're about to drill, and fold the bottom half up to create a convenient little tray to catch the drill's dust.
To clean your keyboardNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock We're all guilty of snacking at our desks occasionally, and crumbs always have a way of sneaking into the nooks and crannies of our keyboards, which is why it's one of the household items dirtier than a toilet seat. Fortunately, sticky notes offer an easy solution: Just slide the sticky end of the Post-it in between the keys, and it'll capture all the dust and dirt hiding down there instantly.
Stick one on your pantry doorNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Make your trips to the grocery store smooth and simple by sticking a Post-it note on the door of your pantry, where you can write down the things you need as soon they run out. Not only does hanging the list right next to your food save time, but it also reminds you to take it to the store with you. And while you're at it, you might as well add these healthy foods that are essential to any grocery list.
Create colorful wall artNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Brighten up any space in your home with a simple splash of vibrant color, courtesy of your handy Post-its. Classic designs like hearts and flowers shouldn't take too much artistic prowess, but those looking for a challenge can try more complicated looks, like portraits or abstract designs.
Make your own designer lampshadeNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock This homemade Post-It note lampshade from Fab DIY is quick and easy, and it adds life to any drab space. All you need is a stack of sticky notes, a lamp, and 10 minutes of free time, and you're ready to create your own colorful, unique home décor.
Label your cordsNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Nothing is more stressful than sorting through a pile full of cords that all look exactly the same, but Post-it note labels can help clear up all of the confusion. Just cut a sticky note in half, wrap it around the cord so there's a tag sticking out, and write which of your electronics it belongs to. Educator blog Teacher Tech recommends using the "super sticky" Post-Its, but reinforcing your regular sticky notes with tape should do the trick, too.
Design a wall calendarNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Take a spacious, visual approach to planning the month ahead with a sticky note wall calendar, like this one from lifestyle blogger Creating Laura. This design offers a lot of versatility, as you can switch out the Post-Its when your plans change and double up sticky notes on extra days. Plus, it's pretty darn cute!
Make origamiNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Bring your sticky notes to life by folding them into fun origami shapes, like a little butterfly or this cute taxicab. Using Post-it notes for origami is especially simple since they're already cut into squares, and the small size makes them perfect decorations for that empty space on your shelf or the corner of your desk.
Organize your plannerNicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock Divide your to-do lists, reminders, work notes, and personal plans into separate sections by using Post-it notes like tab dividers. Then, color-code each section of your planner to match with the corresponding sticky note to keep all of your thoughts organized and visually appealing. (Discover the nighttime habits professional organizers swear by.)
