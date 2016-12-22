11 Easy DIY Snowman Crafts Your Kids Will Love

Even without a flake on the ground, your kids can create a frosty friend.

By Marissa Laliberte
View as Slideshow

No-sew sock snowman

diy-no-sew-sock-snowman-for-kids-ilija-damjanovicCourtesy ilija damjanovicGive your kids a hand filling a plain white sock with rice, then let them decorate this jolly snowman. Using a colored sock for a hat will keep him looking cozy. Get the full instructions from Easy Peasy and Fun.

Paper bag puppets

paper-bag-snowman-puppet-3-iheartcraftythings-comCourtesy iheartcraftythings.comDeck out plain white paper bags with earmuffs and scarves to make these fun playtime puppets. Your kids will have a blast acting out Frosty or their other favorite snowman stories, or making up their own winter tales. Find the full instructions from I Heart Crafty Things.

Clothespin snowmen

clothespin-snowman-craft-for-kids-ilija-damjanovicCourtesy ilija damjanovicUse these little snowmen clips for a seasonal way to hang up notes to your family during the winter. Pom-pom noses are much easier to handle than a tiny carrot on the thin wooden canvas. Head over to Easy Peasy and Fun to learn how to make them. (Here are more smart uses for clothespins.)

Content continues below ad

Paper plate snowman

paperplatesnowman-iheartcraftythings-comCourtesy iheartcraftythings.comDinner and snack plates come together to create this adorable snowman. Round colored stickers make creating perfectly round buttons and smiles a breeze. Find out more from I Heart Crafty Things.

Plastic bottle stamps

bottle-cap-printed-snowman-craft-2-536x750-iheartcraftythings-comCourtesy iheartcraftythings.comOld plastic water and soda bottle caps turn into handy stamps for creating perfectly round snowman forms. Your children will love creating a wintery scene with snowmen caroling or throwing snowballs to give the craft extra character. Head over to I Heart Crafty Things to find out how to make them.

Snowman Slime

melted-snowman-slime-party-favors-jaime-from-frogsandsnailsandpuppydogtails-comCourtesy jaime from frogsandsnailsandpuppydogtails.comHelp your kids mix the ingredients to create non-toxic snowy slime. A sprinkle of silver glitter gives it the same shine as freshly fallen powder. Let your kids decorate the tops of the containers with a snowman face to pull it together. Visit Coffee Cups and Crayons for the instructions.

Content continues below ad

Doily snowman

simple-doily-snowman-craft-for-kids-ilija-damjanovicCourtesy ilija damjanovicLacy paper doilies give Frosty a fancy twist. Even toddlers can help glue the pieces to a sheet of bright construction paper. Learn more from Easy Peasy and Fun.

Cotton ball snowmen

cottonballsnowmancraft_alittlepinchofperfectCourtesy alittlepinchofperfect.comCotton balls give lifelike texture that imitates fresh, powdery snow. Print out a snowman outline for your kids, or let them create the shape on their own. Head over to A Little Pinch of Perfect for the instructions. (Don't miss these other life-changing uses for cotton balls.)

3-D paper snowmen

paper-snowman-craft-for-kids-ilija-damjanovicCourtesy ilija damjanovicMake your snowmen really come to life with these 3D rolls. Add a weight to the bottom to make each creation stand up straight, or loop a piece of string through the top roll and hang your snowmen up. Visit Easy Peasy and Fun to get the directions.

Content continues below ad

Foam cup snowmen

foam-cup-snowmen-amanda-formaro-of-craftsbyamanda-comCourtesy craftsbyamanda.comTake a break from hot cocoa by using those disposable foam cups to make some snowman friends. Color-coordinate the earmuffs and scarves, or let your kids mix and match colors for some creative combinations. Head over to Crafts by Amanda to find out how to make them.

Bottle cap snowmen

bottlecapsnowmenpinnable-amy-latta-oneartsymama-comCourtesy oneartsymama.comYour kids will love the excuse to break into some root beer bottles to make these fun ornaments. Painting the caps a solid white takes a few coats, so this DIY craft is best for older kids who have a bit of patience. Get the full directions from One Artsy Mama.


Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.