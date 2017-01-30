Courtesy Linda Braden

If you’re looking for a simple way to spruce up a Super Bowl spread, look no further than these football-themed Mason jars.

Linda Braden, the blogger behind Mason Jar Crafts, shows you how to make not one, not two, but four adorable containers. Since the Super Bowl simply isn’t the same without snacks, count on these jars to be the touchdown of your snack table. They’re a handy spot for straws, utensils, candies—you name it.

Loving the referee and football jars the best? Painter’s tape makes it easy to get those straight stripes. And by distressing the paint a bit, it doesn’t even matter if each coat gets a bit sloppy. In no time, you’ll transform plain Mason jars into a focal point for your Super Bowl party.

Visit Mason Jar Crafts for step-by-step directions for each jar. No worries if you aren’t feeling crafty—Braden also sells the finished jars on her Etsy shop.

