Mason jar chandelier Courtesy All things Heart and Home Those Christmas lights can still go to good use after the holidays are over. Stick them in a Mason jar chandelier to add a welcoming glow to your porch without looking like you’re behind the times. Find out how to make your own at All Things Heart & Home. (See great Mason jar gifts for every occasion.)

Pinecone glow Courtesy Amanda Formaro/Crafts by Amanda Luminaries can last all season long if they look wintery instead of Christmassy. These pinecone candle holders have a convincing-looking dusting of faux fresh snow. Visit Crafts by Amanda to get the instructions. If you have some spare pinecones, check out how to make them cinnamon-scented.

Grown-up craft sticks Courtesy Making Home Base Popsicle sticks aren’t just for kids anymore. With a coat of spray paint, these craft stick snowflakes are a perfectly mature, handmade project you’ll be proud to display. Make a collection to hang up for an indoor blizzard. Head over to Making Home Base for the full directions.

Keep it evergreen Courtesy Julie Blanner Keep a few clippings before throwing out your Christmas tree. Those branches can transition into an outdoor entry display without screaming “holiday.” Just add a few more outdoorsy touches like pinecones and logs. Learn how to recreate this look from Julie Blanner.

Wreath switch-up Courtesy Julie Blanner A few additions can spruce up a plain wreath for the season. Add fresh fruit, like oranges or berries, to give your door décor a pop of natural color. Get the instructions from Julie Blanner.

Lantern lights Courtesy Zoomworks photography Winter tablescapes designed by Natalie Bradley and Magdalena Williams get a rustic touch when set with lanterns. Add evergreen branches and burlap to finish the look of vintage simplicity. Head over to Bradley's website to learn more.

