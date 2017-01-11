6 Winter Decorating Ideas to Get You Through the Post-Holiday Blues
Just because your packed up your holiday decor doesn't mean that's the seasonal winter décor.
Mason jar chandelier
Courtesy All things Heart and Home
Those Christmas lights can still go to good use after the holidays are over. Stick them in a Mason jar chandelier to add a welcoming glow to your porch without looking like you’re behind the times. Find out how to make your own at All Things Heart & Home. (See great Mason jar gifts for every occasion.)
Pinecone glow
Courtesy Amanda Formaro/Crafts by Amanda
Luminaries can last all season long if they look wintery instead of Christmassy. These pinecone candle holders have a convincing-looking dusting of faux fresh snow. Visit Crafts by Amanda to get the instructions. If you have some spare pinecones, check out how to make them cinnamon-scented.
Grown-up craft sticks
Courtesy Making Home Base
Popsicle sticks aren’t just for kids anymore. With a coat of spray paint, these craft stick snowflakes are a perfectly mature, handmade project you’ll be proud to display. Make a collection to hang up for an indoor blizzard. Head over to Making Home Base for the full directions.
Keep it evergreen
Courtesy Julie Blanner
Keep a few clippings before throwing out your Christmas tree. Those branches can transition into an outdoor entry display without screaming “holiday.” Just add a few more outdoorsy touches like pinecones and logs. Learn how to recreate this look from Julie Blanner.
Wreath switch-up
Courtesy Julie Blanner
A few additions can spruce up a plain wreath for the season. Add fresh fruit, like oranges or berries, to give your door décor a pop of natural color. Get the instructions from Julie Blanner.
Lantern lights
Courtesy Zoomworks photography
Winter tablescapes designed by Natalie Bradley and Magdalena Williams get a rustic touch when set with lanterns. Add evergreen branches and burlap to finish the look of vintage simplicity. Head over to Bradley's website to learn more.
