Avoid perfume and sweet-smelling beauty products Insects flock to flowers, so is it any wonder they're attracted to fragrant skin, clothes and hair as well? If you're planning to spend time outdoors, opt for fragrance-free beauty products and skip the perfume or cologne. (Once you're inside, here's how to make your perfume last longer. ) If you don't mind smelling downright unappealing, some folks swear that eating pungent garlic or onions actually repels mosquitoes and other insects.

Wear muted colors Unfortunately for those whose sartorial style tends toward the flamboyant, brightly colored clothes with loud patterns or flowers and sparkly or colorful jewelry attract stinging and biting insects such as bees, wasps, and mosquitoes. Avoid the annoying critters by dressing in earth tones or muted colors instead. Want to try a breezy white ensemble? Don't miss these foolproof ways to wear white this summer.

Keep an eye on your cup The last thing you want to do is swallow something that can sting you. Insects love sweet beverages, so be sure to look before you sip at picnics, barbecues, and other outdoor soirees. A quick hack? Hand each guest a cupcake liners to put over their glass (and poke a straw through the "lid"). Here's how to make outdoor entertaining way easier.

Go barefoot at your own risk Bees hover around low-growing clover and yellow jackets actually live in the ground. Keep those tender feet safe from stingers by wearing shoes on grassy fields or lawns.

Watch out for hives and nests This may sound obvious, but beehives and wasp nests are often anything but. Insects tend to build their hives in nooks and crannies, like beneath the eave of a roof, under a gutter, or in the crook of a tree branch. Clean, garden, clip and mow with caution!

Remain calm This old chestnut bears repeating. When you do come in contact with a stinging or biting insect, making sudden movements or trying to shoo away the offender is the last thing you should do. Instead, slowly and calmly moving out of the insect’s way is the safest way to avoid getting bitten or stung.

