We Bet You Didn’t Know You Should Be Using Baby Powder for Your Garden—Here’s Why
It's not just for babies anymore! From keeping bugs away to helping gloves come off more easily, this is why all gardeners should have a bottle of baby powder on hand.
It's good for "baby" flowers, too!Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Baby powder has a surprising number of uses that have nothing to do with babies. It can help cool down hot sheets in the summer, remove stains, and get rid of mold—and those are just some of its awesome household uses. But you won't believe all the ways it can make gardening easier, too. Here are the reasons you should keep a bottle in your garden shed or garage. First of all, it's good for bulbs! If you sprinkle bulbs with baby powder before planting them, their roots are less likely to rot. Baby powder also functions as a nice layer of protection against hungry mice.
Keep bugs awayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com If you see ants in your garden, it's unfortunately probably only a matter of time before you see them in your house. Luckily, though, baby powder can help shield both your home and your garden—ants avoid it! And repelling ants will also keep away aphids, also known as plant lice. These parasitic plant killers have a symbiotic relationship with ants. Finally, sprinkling baby powder directly onto the leaves can help keep away leaf-munching Japanese beetles. Here are 10 other ways to get rid of household pests without chemicals.
Deter larger pestsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com As annoying as insects are, larger animals like bunnies and raccoons can do just as much, if not more, damage to your plants. But if you sprinkle some baby powder on and around your plants, bunnies won't find them so delicious anymore! It can even help get rid of less picky eaters like raccoons and possums. While they don't mind eating it, they hate when it gets on their paws.
Content continues below ad
Easy glove removalTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Ease the struggle of peeling off garden gloves by shaking some baby powder into your gloves before you put them on. Once you're finished gardening, the gloves will come right off. Say goodbye to achy, sore post-gardening hands. Here are some great health benefits of gardening.
No more blistersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Sprinkle some baby powder over the handles of your garden tools, and they'll be far less rough on your hands. This one's especially helpful if you're not using gloves. The baby powder will also prevent the tools from slipping out of your grip, similar to gymnasts' chalk. Here are some easy home remedies for blisters.
Smell fresh!Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com It's no secret that you can get hot and sweaty while gardening, and while flowers might smell lovely, you could probably do without the earthy scent that lingers after you garden. What better to mask it with than the delightful scent of baby powder? Sprinkle some in your shoes—the powder absorbs sweat and prevents mold. These tips will make your garden and backyard more eco-friendly—and save you some money in the process. Source: tiphero.com
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.