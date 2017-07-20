Deter larger pests

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

As annoying as insects are, larger animals like bunnies and raccoons can do just as much, if not more, damage to your plants. But if you sprinkle some baby powder on and around your plants, bunnies won't find them so delicious anymore! It can even help get rid of less picky eaters like raccoons and possums. While they don't mind eating it, they hate when it gets on their paws.