American robin

Via, Dwayne Proffitt

“An American robin built her nest in a tree right by our front porch and, of course, we kept a close eye on it. One day, I checked on them and discovered that the wind had blown the nest out and the babies were lying on the ground. We put the nest back in the tree and very carefully placed the babies in as well. Within minutes, the mother robin was back and all was well again. We had so much fun watching these little guys, especially observing how the father robin played a part in caretaking.” Dwayne Proffitt, Tiskilwa, Illinois Bonus Bird Tip:Did you know that American robins may have as many as three broods per year?