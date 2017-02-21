Kick Off Gardening Season Early with These Cool-Weather Herbs
Start your gardening early this year with herbs that can handle the cold.
ParsleyCountry MagazineParsley has vitamins A and C, and it also contains the minerals calcium and iron. More than just a garnish, parsley, whether flat-leaved or curly, is an excellent garden companion for tomatoes and a nice addition to the tomato-based dishes you prepare for your family.
CilantroCountry MagazineCilantro, another popular herb, is a wonderful pollinator. You may know this plant with its white or mauve flowers as coriander. Whatever you call it, it’s a common ingredient in curries, salsas, chutneys and guacamole, and it can add a little kick to your casseroles. When the weather gets too hot, expect this herb to bolt (flower and go to seed).
ChivesCountry MagazineChives, like cilantro, can be planted a second time in late summer. Look for pretty purple flowers. In the late fall, bring chives inside the house and create a winter garden on the kitchen windowsill.
DillCountry MagazineDill, an old standby, can go right into your spring garden. Early in the growing season the leaves are used to season food like salads and soups. Late in the season, dill is harvested as a spice. Here’s an added bonus: A butterfly resting on dill in the garden is a beautiful sight. (Find out which herbs have healing powers.)
ChervilCountry MagazineChervil, with its little white flowers, shares some of parsley’s aesthetic qualities. Use it to season veggies, chicken, turkey or even seafood. The leaves also work well in salads, egg dishes and as a garnish. Expect to taste just a whisper of licorice.
