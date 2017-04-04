Don’t Have a Green Thumb? These 7 Hacks Can Revive Almost Any Dead Plant
Appearances can be deceiving, so even if a plant looks dead, doesn't mean that it is. Try these expert gardening tricks to revive dead plants before tossing your latest victim in the compost pile.
Look for signs of lifegermip/ShutterstockIf your plant has turned brown and lost some leaves, don't give up on it just yet. There is hope that you can revive a dead plant if the plant still has a few green leaves and pliable stems—buds are a sure sign too. Melinda Meyers, star and producer of Melinda's Garden Moment TV and radio segments, says that reviving a plant takes patience (sometimes even years). Learn easy ways to start gardening.
Think about the watertodorr/ShutterstockPlants that are over-watered appear wilted and may have brown or yellow leaves that make it look dead but with very moist soil. By contrast, if you have forgotten to water your plants, the leaves will be brown but dried around the edges or curled up. Kristena LaMar, master gardener of the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program, says that if you suspect over-watering is the cause of your plant's demise, repot your plant in dry dirt. And if your plant is thirsty, water it! However, hold off on fertilizing until the plant is in better health. Meyers warns that, "Fertilizing a struggling plant can injure the tender roots of a recovering plant." Prevent pests that can decimate your plants with these DIY solutions.
Consider your lighting situationZelma Brezinska/ShutterstockIf you recently moved your plant to a new spot, it's possible it's no longer getting enough light. Even if you didn't move it, it's possible its lighting situation changed. Did you recently buy heavier drapes? Plant a tree outside that's now blocking the indoor sunlight? Try moving your plant to a sunnier window if it needs a lot of light. (Same goes with a plant that's now getting too much sun; try a different location in your home.) Find out the best secrets for plant care.
Find a humid spotimnoom/ShutterstockPlants absorb water through leaves as well as roots. So keep your plant in a humid spot that's not too sunny and not too dry to help it recover. Want to spruce up a drab corner? Check out the best plants for home décor.
Feed your plant carefullySingkham/ShutterstockPeople and pets aren't the only things in your house that need food; plants can get malnourished, too. (Signs are discolored leaves or slow or no growth.) Meyers recommends Milorganite as a fertilizer/nutritional supplement. Depending on the nutritional deficiency, providing the nutrition can help the plant recover nearly immediately within days. Other deficiencies may take longer—as in weeks—while others are chronic and may not ever fully recover, although these are rare with houseplants.
IV for plantsAfrica Studio/ShutterstockAnother option for malnourished plants is a water-soluble fertilizer that will slowly release nutrients and is less likely to burn your plant's roots. Add it to the watering can before watering plants. Only use fertilizer during the time when your plant should be growing, during the months of March through September. Over fertilizing or using the wrong fertilizer can burn the roots of the plant.
CompostMarina Lohrbach/ShutterstockIf you've tried everything, and your plant still can't be revived, it might be time to let go. By composting your plants, the remains can be recycled as nutrient-rich dirt that can help your next houseplant thrive. Don't beat yourself up—and next time buy a hearty, nearly kill-proof cactus. (Find out the 11 secrets your garden center won't share with you.)
