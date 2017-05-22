Washington Island, Wisconsin, USA Courtesy Edgar-Anderson The lavender plant is aptly named after the beautiful color of its leaves. There are 47 different species of the plant with the leaves ranging in shades of violet, lilac, and blue. They grow best in dry, well-drained, sandy soil and are commonly planted in home gardens and on lavender farms. They don’t need fertilizer or a lot of upkeep so they tend to grow in the wild as well because they spread from household gardens. In many countries there are lavender farms, where the plant grows in rows. Lavender isn’t just a beautiful plant (especially when grown on farms over vast landscapes), but it can also be good for your health and can be used in cooking. Try out lavender oil to The lavender plant is aptly named after the beautiful color of its leaves. There are 47 different species of the plant with the leaves ranging in shades of violet, lilac, and blue. They grow best in dry, well-drained, sandy soil and are commonly planted in home gardens and on lavender farms. They don’t need fertilizer or a lot of upkeep so they tend to grow in the wild as well because they spread from household gardens. In many countries there are lavender farms, where the plant grows in rows. Lavender isn’t just a beautiful plant (especially when grown on farms over vast landscapes), but it can also be good for your health and can be used in cooking. Try out lavender oil to harness the healing powers of this fragrant herb . It can also be used to repel mosquitoes and treat acne . Even though there are multiple benefits you can reap from this magic plant, the real beauty is seen when it is first being grown. Country Woman, June 2017

Washington Island, Wisconsin, USA Courtesy Edgar-Anderson Lavender plants are hung from the ceiling to be dried out. They will eventually be used in edible products and to create oils. Country Woman, June 2017

Provence, Valensole Plateau, France tusharkoley/Shutterstock Valensole Plauteau is located in the south of France and their lavender fields cover over 300 square miles. The best time to visit in during the blooming season in July.

Burgas, Bulgaria Flaviya/Shutterstock The end to a long day as a gorgeous sunset takes place over a lavender field in Burgas.

Bridestowe, Australia Inhill/Shutterstock This lavender farm in Bridestowe, Australia was inspired by the one in France. A perfumer brought lavender seeds over with him to Australia from the French Alps.

Tomita Farm, in Furano, Japan tipwam/Shutterstock Tokuma Tomita started this farm in 1897 with his family. It struggled to stay alive when the demand for lavender fragrances declined but is now widely visited by photographers and travelers.

Tihany, Hungary Fesus-Robert/Shutterstock Tihany is famous for their vast and beautiful lavender farms that bloom in the spring. There is a Lavender House Visitor Center where tourists can learn all about the region's lavender culture.

Tasmania, Australia ian-woolcock/Shutterstock This lavender farm in Tasmania, Australia is nestled within the forest. Gorgeous shades of purple mix with the green of the trees and the blue of the sky.

Sequim, Washington, USA blueeyes/Shutterstock This farm in Sequim, Washington is called Purple Haze and it's open all year round. Visitors are encouraged to come and enjoy the farm and try their famous lavender ice cream.

North Carolina, USA jadimages/Shutterstock This is the first farm of its kind in North Carolina. They have a line of natural products for your body, the garden, your home, and weddings.

Hitchin, Hertfordshire duriantree/Shutterstock This lavender farm, located close to both London and Cambridge has 25 miles of lavender rows. They also grow sunflowers and wildflowers.

Mt Hood, Hood River, Oregon, USA tusharkoley/Shutterstock This farm is located right below Mt. Hood. The soil, altitude, and water make a combination perfect for growing lavender.

