Best of America

6 Gorgeous Photos That Perfectly Capture the Beauty of Spring

As the snow melts and the skies clear, Mother Nature paints the landscape with vibrant colors.

Fun with Fido

rub-bellyCountry MagazineIs this not the cutest puppy on earth? He’s an 11-week-old blue heeler named Waylon Blue Shugart, surrounded here by spring flowers in bloom.—Sandra Shugart, Brentwood, Tennessee Follow these pro tips to make your flowers last longer.

A carpet of bluebonnets

carpetCountry MagazineMy wife is a native Texan, and without question, bluebonnets are her favorite wildflower. On a spring break trip to Big Bend National Park, we had the pleasure of seeing the wildflowers of Hill Country at their peak. —David Mifflin, Warsaw, Missouri

Pretty in pink

pretty-pinkCountry MagazineI love that my daughter gets to channel her inner flower child. —Amanda Wallace, Mandeville, Louisiana

Mother’s Day bouquet

mothers-dayCountry MagazineWhile out for a walk, my grandson Brady and I came across this field of dandelions. Brady decided to pick some for his mommy. What a thoughtful boy! —Nancy Saunders, Herkimer, New York

Cute meets adorable

cuteCountry MagazineWhen all the baby animals arrive in spring, it’s such a joy to watch the children react to them. With a crown of flowers on her head, my niece gave these chicks a warm welcome to the world. —Lorianne Ende, Rogers, Minnesota These perfect pictures of baby animals will make your day.

Spring bellwether

springCountry MagazineIt’s hard to say which is prettier—the moth or the flower. Here in northeast Ohio, the breathtaking luna is among the first giant silk moths to emerge in spring. —Tami Gingrich, Middlefield, Ohio

