Fun with Fido Country Magazine Is this not the cutest puppy on earth? He's an 11-week-old blue heeler named Waylon Blue Shugart, surrounded here by spring flowers in bloom.—Sandra Shugart, Brentwood, Tennessee

A carpet of bluebonnets Country Magazine My wife is a native Texan, and without question, bluebonnets are her favorite wildflower. On a spring break trip to Big Bend National Park, we had the pleasure of seeing the wildflowers of Hill Country at their peak. —David Mifflin, Warsaw, Missouri

Pretty in pink Country Magazine I love that my daughter gets to channel her inner flower child. —Amanda Wallace, Mandeville, Louisiana

Mother's Day bouquet Country Magazine While out for a walk, my grandson Brady and I came across this field of dandelions. Brady decided to pick some for his mommy. What a thoughtful boy! —Nancy Saunders, Herkimer, New York

Cute meets adorable Country Magazine When all the baby animals arrive in spring, it's such a joy to watch the children react to them. With a crown of flowers on her head, my niece gave these chicks a warm welcome to the world. —Lorianne Ende, Rogers, Minnesota

Spring bellwether Country Magazine It's hard to say which is prettier—the moth or the flower. Here in northeast Ohio, the breathtaking luna is among the first giant silk moths to emerge in spring. —Tami Gingrich, Middlefield, Ohio

It’s hard to say which is prettier—the moth or the flower. Here in northeast Ohio, the breathtaking luna is among the first giant silk moths to emerge in spring. —Tami Gingrich, Middlefield, Ohio

