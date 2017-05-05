12 Gorgeous Pictures That Capture the Striking Beauty of Tulip Farms
Welcome the warmer weather with these beautifully vibrant flowers.
Tulips bordering a forest Michel Hersen/Country ExtraTulips sprout up in the spring and cover the ground with a beautiful patterns of color. There are 75 different wild species of tulips. One tall green stem produces 6 petals that cup around each other to form the flower. The first official flowering of tulips took place in the Netherlands in 1594 starting the tulip industry. It triggers what is known as 'tulip mania,' when the value of tulip bulbs shot up so much that they were used as a form of currency. They then came to the United States in 1847 when a wealthy man planted them all around his estate in Salem, Massachusetts. Tulips range from white to a mix of oranges; the only color that tulips don't come in is blue. This gorgeous landscapes show a rainbow of flowers that will make you want to get outside and celebrate spring. -Michel Hersen, Country Extra, March 2014
Endless rows of colorJacqueline-Klose/Shutterstock
The brightness of springAnne-Bessel/Shutterstock
Content continues below ad
Reds and whites with a blue skyRebecca Cox/Country Extra—Rebecca Cox, Country Extra, March 2015
Windmill and flowersNeirfy/Shutterstock
Rows and rows of colorTurkey-Photo/Shutterstock
Content continues below ad
Pretty in PinkDeborah Carson/Country Extra Magazine—Deborah Carson, Country Extra, March 2016
Multicolored beautyRobert-Crum/Shutterstock
Rolling hills of colorRobert-Crum/Shutterstock
Content continues below ad
A walk through the tulipsNatalia Karapunarly/Country Magazine—Natalia Karapunarly, Country, April 2014
Beauty on the horizonTurkey-Photo/Shutterstock
Cloudy skies, bright flowersJacqueline Klose/Shutterstock
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.