Tulips bordering a forest Michel Hersen/Country Extra

Tulips sprout up in the spring and cover the ground with a beautiful patterns of color. There are 75 different wild species of tulips. One tall green stem produces 6 petals that cup around each other to form the flower. The first official flowering of tulips took place in the Netherlands in 1594 starting the tulip industry. It triggers what is known as 'tulip mania,' when the value of tulip bulbs shot up so much that they were used as a form of currency. They then came to the United States in 1847 when a wealthy man planted them all around his estate in Salem, Massachusetts. Tulips range from white to a mix of oranges; the only color that tulips don't come in is blue. This gorgeous landscapes show a rainbow of flowers that will make you want to get outside and celebrate spring. -Michel Hersen, Country Extra, March 2014