I'll look familiar Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock Of course I look familiar. I was here just last week cleaning your carpets, painting your shutters, or delivering your new refrigerator.

Don't let me use your bathroom MIA-Studio/Shutterstock Hey, thanks for letting me use the bathroom when I was working in your yard last week. While I was in there, I unlatched the back window to make my return a little easier.

Your yard gives us a lot of clues karamysh/Shutterstock Love those flowers. That tells me you have taste … and taste means there are nice things inside. Those yard toys your kids leave out always make me wonder what type of gaming system they have.

We know when you're away for a long time Frances-L-Fruit/Shutterstock Yes, I really do look for newspapers piled up on the driveway. And I might leave a pizza flyer in your front door to see how long it takes you to remove it.

Create tracks in the snow sharpner/Shutterstock If it snows while you’re out of town, get a neighbor to create car and foot tracks into the house. Virgin drifts in the driveway are a dead giveaway.

Glass doors are our best friends Grzegorz_P/Shutterstock If decorative glass is part of your front entrance, don’t let your alarm company install the control pad where I can see if it’s set. That makes it too easy.

We target certain windows Antoha713/Shutterstock A good security company alarms the window over the sink. And the windows on the second floor, which often access the master bedroom-and your jewelry. It's not a bad idea to put motion detectors up there too.

We aren't scared of a little rain pinkomelet/Shutterstock It’s raining, you’re fumbling with your umbrella, and you forget to lock your door-understandable. But understand this: I don’t take a day off because of bad weather.

We try to come off as polite oscarporras/Shutterstock I always knock first. If you answer, I’ll ask for directions somewhere or offer to clean your gutters. (Don’t take me up on it.)

We know you hide things in your drawers jtairat/Shutterstock Do you really think I won’t look in your sock drawer? I always check dresser drawers, the bedside table, and the medicine cabinet. Word of advice: Find better hiding places for your valuables.

We don't want to deal with all of your kid toys Africa-Studio/ShutterstockHere's a helpful hint: I almost never go into kids' rooms.

Bolt down your safe Freedom-Studio/Shutterstock You're right: I won’t have enough time to break into that safe where you keep your valuables. But if it's not bolted down, I'll take it with me.

We don't like TVs Africa-Studio/Shutterstock A loud TV or radio can be a better deterrent than the best alarm system. If you’re reluctant to leave your TV on while you’re out of town, you can buy a $35 device that works on a timer and simulates the flickering glow of a real television. (Find it at faketv.com.)

I won't look like a burglar Micolas/Shutterstock Sometimes, I carry a clipboard. Sometimes, I dress like a lawn guy and carry a rake. I do my best to never, ever look like a crook.

It pays to have a dog Jaromir-Chalabala/Shutterstock The two things I hate most: Loud dogs and nosy neighbors.

I'm not afraid to break a window karamysh/Shutterstock I'll break a window to get in, even if it makes a little noise. If your neighbor hears one loud sound, he'll stop what he's doing and wait to hear it again. If he doesn't hear it again, he'll just go back to what he was doing. It's human nature.

Always set your alarm ben-bryant/ShutterstockYour alarm only works if it's on. I’m not complaining, but why would you pay all that money for a fancy alarm system and leave your house without setting it?

Close your blinds Somsak-Sarabua/Shutterstock I love looking in your windows. I’m looking for signs that you’re home, and for flat screen TVs or gaming systems I’d like. I’ll drive or walk through your neighborhood at night, before you close the blinds, just to pick my targets.

Don't give updates on social media sergey-causelove/Shutterstock Avoid announcing your vacation on your Facebook page (and stay away from these posts , too, while you're at it). It's easier than you think to look up your address.

Close your windows when you're not home Photographee.eu/Shutterstock Lock your windows. To you, leaving that window open just a crack during the day is a way to let in a little fresh air. To me, it’s an invitation.

Sources: Convicted burglars in North Carolina, Oregon, California, and Kentucky; security consultant Chris McGoey, who runs crimedoctor.com ; and Richard T. Wright, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, who interviewed 105 burglars for his book Burglars on the Job.

