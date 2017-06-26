Get an estimate first

Antoha713/Shutterstock

Bumping out a couple of walls to create an open floor plan may not seem like a big deal. It's just removing two walls, right? "Budgets are always an important component of any project, no matter the size or scope of the project," says Sullivan. "Enlisting the help of a contractor as early as possible is the best approach. The process works best when the contractor can see the proposed project and get ballpark figures together for the homeowner before the contract is drawn up for the home." You may experience sticker shock and find you don't have enough cash to make it into your dream home if you wait to get an estimate after closing on the house.