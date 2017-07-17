Content continues below ad

Lack of insulation

Forty percent of a home's heat loss takes place through the attic, according to Lipford. "Heat rises, and naturally wants to escape through the attic." He suggests adding an attic stair cover or additional insulation to prevent loss of heat during the winter months. "Adding attic insulation has proven to be the very best return on investment for the home improvement dollar. Taking these steps can save homeowners 15 to 20 percent on their winter energy bill," Lipford adds.