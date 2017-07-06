Content continues below ad

It's a Load-Bearing Wall

The Family HandymanIn older frame houses homeowners are often tempted to remove walls and create a more open floor plan. The danger is, if the wall that's removed is a load-bearing wall, the second floor might end up falling onto the first! If you're not sure, have an inspector determine if it's safe to remove the wall. And, learn much more about wall removal and replacement here.