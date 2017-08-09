Content continues below ad

Holding for ransom

"When we moved from a small townhouse to our home in Virginia, the movers refused to unload any of our furniture and held it hostage in their truck until we went to the ATM and paid them more than we had agreed to—in cash," says Amanda Ponzar, of Alexandria, Virginia. She sat in her house, while the three men stood outside. Frightened and confused, she called 911. "The local police came and helped work out a compromise, but we still paid more than agreed upon and the movers damaged some of our furniture," says Ponzar. Even though the movers were recommended by friends, Ponzar will never use a moving company again without a formal contract in writing. Ponzar is lucky the police were able to help, but it's typically not something they can do. "The police cannot get a mover to release your items, only a judge can," says Sheinberg. "Provide honest and accurate details about what the moving company will have to move in the quote to prevent any surprises on moving day."