Moving Into a New Apartment? Take Photos of These 5 Things Right Away
When you rent an apartment, you pay a security deposit to cover any damage to the place that happens while you're living there. When the lease is up, you'll get it back, as long as there's no damage. The question is, how do you prove there's no damage? It's not as simple as you might think.
Nail holesRick's Photography/shutterstock Chances are, previous tenants have hung photos, mirrors, shelves, and the like. Sometimes the resulting nail holes go unnoticed by the landlord until it's your turn to exit the lease, at which point, it's your security deposit that may be in jeopardy.
Carpets and flooringl i g h t p o e t/shutterstock Floors and carpets get scuffed up through normal wear, but you don't want to be responsible for random stains and damage that weren't yours to begin with.
Soap scumMilosz_G/shutterstock Although this is technically not permanent damage, it's a pain to clean, it will only get worse, and if your landlord didn't notice it before, by the time your lease is up, he or she might. So, get a record of it, even if you think you have every intention to scrub it away.
Windowsquadshock/shutterstock Take a photo of your windows, both open and closed, because sometimes damage can be lurking on a screen behind a window. Or if the window won't open, you can keep a record of that too. Open and close the blinds as well because if they happen to be custom, they can account for hundreds of dollars of your security deposit if it turns out they weren't working and you're the one left holding the bag.
Inside fridge and other large appliancesSergei Krasii/shutterstock Both the refrigerator and the oven can be large sources of contention since any damage could be on the inside as easily as it could be on the outside. So get in there and click away. With regard to the dishwasher and pilot lights, video can be especially helpful if either one is making strange noises at the time of your move-in.
Exteriorppa/shutterstock Don't get so caught up in keeping a record of the interior that you forget to take a photo of the outside of the door. And if you're renting a house, as opposed to an apartment, document the condition of the exterior walls, the yard, and the planting beds.
The attic and/or basementValentin Agapov/shutterstock These spaces are easy to overlook. Get a record of their condition if your rental comes with either. When it's time for you to vacate the premises, be sure to return your rental to the same condition it was in on move-in day (apart from reasonable wear and tear, if that is mentioned in your lease). These tips apply to vacation rentals as well. Moving in with your significant other? Here are some questions to ask before you sign that lease.
