This Couple Transformed a Silo into the Coziest Guest House
The plan to convert the silo to a guesthouse started the day Bob bought the abandoned farm in 1998.
An abandoned farm that had just gone on the market captivated my husband, Bob, while he was on an evening drive in 1998. The land contained a brick silo sticking up into the sky as an exclamation point on the farm’s silence. Bob wondered what could be done with the vacant homestead, especially the silo. He was so drawn to the spirit of the property and its 100-year-old cottonwood trees that he made an offer and purchased the farm that night.
Bob soon discovered that this abandoned property was steeped in history—the original building dated back to 1897 and was used as a home; the silo was built in 1932 and stored silage for the farm’s dairy cows. From the day he bought the farm, Bob, a general contractor by trade, planned to repurpose the silo into living space.
We originally wanted to use the silo as a bed-and-breakfast—a home base for visiting eco-tourists—but found that it would be structurally impossible to comply with all of the Americans with Disabilities Act building requirements. Instead, the silo has become a guesthouse for friends and family.
At two and a half stories, the structure has a first level that offers a full kitchen, half-bathroom, and sitting area with a loveseat that converts into a full-size bed. The main sleeping area, located on the second level, contains a king-size bed, large storage closet, a second closet with a stackable washer and dryer, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. The upper half-story, which overlooks the bedroom, is a sitting area where guests can watch the flat-screen TV mounted above the original openings of the silo.
One of Bob’s objectives from the start of the three-year project was to maintain the original exterior appearance of the silo. He managed to accomplish this by using two of the silage openings on the backside of the building to form the entry doorway to the guesthouse. His only deviation from the original exterior was the addition of a small sitting porch, where we enjoy the beautiful Rocky Mountain sunsets with our guests.
Though in the beginning we were disappointed that we couldn’t run the silo as a B&B, we’re thrilled to have the guesthouse to share with friends and family.
