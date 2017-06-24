Grand Prize winner: Patriot project Courtesy Kate Magee Shortly after his deployment to Afghanistan, my younger brother was wounded in an enemy rocket attack. I decided to create a photo essay to honor him and all those who have served. I photograph people with the Stars and Stripes and ask them what the flag means to them. Pictured here is retired Marine Robert Frazier, running across his family’s cornfield in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He, and I, are very proud of this country. —Kate Magee, Richmond, Virginia

Flag in a droplet Courtesy Ashleigh Rockey From my desk on the 22nd floor of my office in Philadelphia, I have an incredible view of the flag on the roof of the building across the street. I snapped this photo two years ago on a rainy day in April. When I went to edit it on my phone, I noticed that each raindrop was tinted with red, white, and blue. The complete American flag is reflected—reversed and upside down—in the center drop. —Ashleigh Rockey, Kirklyn, Pennsylvania

At attention Courtesy Michele Garrant After a windstorm last July, the flag in front of our home got flipped up and stuck on the flagpole. My boyfriend, an Air Force veteran, went outside to untangle it. About 15 minutes later, I realized he was still there, admiring the flag and watching the cars go by. I grabbed my camera and took this photo from our kitchen window. My boyfriend had no idea until he came inside, but now he thinks it’s just as idyllic as I do. —Michele Garrant, Mooers Forks, New York

Long may it wave Courtesy Patrick Trepp When I arrived at the Washington Monument on a photography trip in September 2014, I had a certain idea: to shoot straight up the monument and toward the sky. But after seeing the circle of 50 flags that surrounds the bottom of the structure, I decided I wanted a shot from the base of a flagpole. I revisited the site about four times throughout the day to find an hour when the sun did not conflict with the photo. In the end, I took just one picture. This was it. —Patrick Trepp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Stones and stripes Courtesy Julie Bishop On a cloudy morning walk along the Wisconsin shore of Lake Superior last July, my husband, my father, and I spotted this configuration of colorful rocks in the sand. I felt moved that someone had created such a distinct display of patriotism. And because my son had just completed four years of service in the U.S. Army, it meant that much more. The beach was empty on this day, but we left the arrangement undisturbed for others to enjoy as well. —Julie Bishop, Weatherford, Texas

Memorial Day Courtesy Andrew Schmidt This flag flies over the honor roll memorial marker on the west side of my town’s historic courthouse in Hamilton County, Indiana. I took this photo just before Memorial Day a few years ago, and loved the curved angle that the bottom edge of the flag made as it folded in on itself after a gust of wind. The flag quietly honors our heroes—the men and women who earned the freedom that I enjoy. —Andrew Schmidt, Noblesville, Indiana

The family barn Courtesy Lynn Carr Nothing reflects our country’s history better than Old Glory and old barns. On a bitterly cold winter's day, I decided to hang this 8-foot-wide flag on our decades-old barn in Cool Ridge, West Virginia. The sun came out briefly during a break in the storm and lit the barn up from behind. This image was the result. —Lynn Carr, Cool Ridge, West Virginia

A remote flag Courtesy Bredt Bredthauer I took this photo on the Matanuska ferry between Haines and Skagway, Alaska. The photograph displays the American flag in one of the most remote parts of the country; the mountains in the background are part of the Chilkat Range. Contrasted with this young man’s back, the flag becomes a symbol more important than any one person’s identity; it eclipses race and gender to become an image of something greater than each of us as individuals. —Bredt Bredthauer, Temple, Texas

Reflections of Glory Courtesy Sandra Miller My daughter lives in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and the Avenue of 444 Flags is right nearby. We always walk through it whenever I visit her and her family. The memorial is both a visual and auditory experience. The sight of so many American flags is striking, but the whipping sound they make in the wind is unreal. Sometimes it’s difficult to hold a conversation around them. —Sandra Miller, Buckhannon, West Virginia

Back at the base Courtesy Riza Medina With my husband deployed to the Middle East with the Air National Guard, I live in the largely military town of Mountain Home, Idaho, near Mountain Home Air Force Base. This photo symbolizes the support of military families for our country. It also shows the love these two have for one another. —Riza Medina, Mountain Home, Idaho

Standout stars and stripes Courtesy Mary McCarey I took this photo of an American flag beach towel at a breezy park where driftwood is born. The flag looks so beautiful against the tree and the ocean. —Mary McCarey, Tamarac, Florida

A stark comparison Courtesy Carol Stroll I took this photograph in November of 1994 on St. Marks Place in Manhattan, New York. I was staying in the East Village while taking a month-long photograph tutorial with a master student of Richard Avedon. The blue of the building was bright and beautiful. The flag looked very weary and sad. It was a hard time in my life. In the flag I saw empathy and felt comfort. I lifted my camera and took the photograph. —Carol Stroll, Pittsfield, Massachusetts



