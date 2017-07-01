Rustic Porch Swing Giveway By Tracy Brown via BirdsandBlooms.com You could win a gorgeous Rustic Porch Swing Set worth $239.98—FREE! Enter Now Become more interesting every week!Get our Read Up newsletter Email address Sign Up how we use your e-mail We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy. Thanks! You're on our list. And your life's about to get more interesting. Like us on facebook Follow us on twitter Read These Next All-Clad Cookware Set GiveawayVote for the Nicest Place in America!$1,550 June Jackpot SweepsLe Creuset Cookware Set GiveawayOur Country Home ContestAmish Bird Feeder GiveawayRyobi Tool Set Combo GiveawayShare Your Favorite Thank-You Notes$10,000 All Cash GiveawayDream Destination Giveaway Video More About Chance to Win! Vote for the Nicest Place in America! Hundreds of you shared your choices. Now, we’ve revealed the 10 finalists — cast your ballot for your favorite! All-Clad Cookware Set Giveaway You could win a 10-Piece All-Clad® Signature Cookware Set worth $799.99—FREE! Enter Now $1,550 June Jackpot Sweeps Jump for joy…the June Jackpot is here! This month’s winner will collect a cool $1,550 in cash. Enter today and every day in June for a chance to win. Just register once, and then secure your daily chance to win. Le Creuset Cookware Set Giveaway You could win this LE CREUSET® Signature Cookware Set worth $525.00—FREE! Plus, just for entering our online giveaway you can enjoy a FREE issue of Taste of Home magazine with 200+ family-favorite recipes & tips! Enter now Our Country Home Contest You could win $500! Home is where the heart is. It’s the place we gather with friends and family and share precious moments. Share what you love about your home in the Our Country Home Contest and you could win $500! Enter now Amish Bird Feeder Giveaway Win a handcrafted Amish-made bird feeder worth $84.95—FREE! 25 lucky people will be selected to receive this charming backyard prize plus, enjoy a FREE issue of Birds & Blooms magazine just for entering our online giveaway. Enter now Ryobi Tool Set Combo Giveaway Tackle every project like a Pro! Win a Ryobi® combo tool package – FREE! Enter Now Share Your Favorite Thank-You Notes Have you received or sent a touching thank-you note? Tell us about it — we may publish it in Reader’s Digest magazine! $10,000 All Cash Giveaway Win our $10,000 All Cash Sweepstakes! Enter Now Dream Destination Giveaway You could win $10,000 to escape to your dream destination! Enter Now Win a Family Vacation! Enter for a chance at $2000 cash toward an unforgettable trip Share Your 100-Word Story Everybody has a story to share. What’s yours? If it’s chosen for our magazine, you’ll be paid $100. Tell Us a Joke! Know a funny anecdote, quote, or joke? We’ll pay you $25 for any joke, gag, or funny quote and $100 for any true funny story published in a print edition of Reader’s Digest unless we specify otherwise in writing. Keep Reading Chance to Win! All-Clad Cookware Set Giveaway Chance to Win! Vote for the Nicest Place in America! Chance to Win! $1,550 June Jackpot Sweeps Chance to Win! Le Creuset Cookware Set Giveaway Chance to Win! Our Country Home Contest Chance to Win! Amish Bird Feeder Giveaway Chance to Win! Ryobi Tool Set Combo Giveaway Chance to Win! Share Your Favorite Thank-You Notes Chance to Win! $10,000 All Cash Giveaway Chance to Win! Dream Destination Giveaway Chance to Win! Win a Family Vacation! Chance to Win! Share Your 100-Word Story Chance to Win! Tell Us a Joke!