Jacee Dellapenna, a rising seventh grader from Brandon, Mississippi, recently received a rare opportunity that few other siblings have had: She helped deliver her baby brother. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the room (or on the Internet) on the special day.

Just being present for the birth alone required some preliminary effort on Jacee’s part, according to her family. Although Jacee had begged to be in the delivery room for the birth of her other brother, Zaydn, 18 months ago, her parents thought she was still too young. As soon as she learned her mother was pregnant again, the requests returned. This time, though, she got the answer she had hoped for.

But as her mom got situated on a table that was too high for her to see, Jacee panicked.

Courtesy Zack Carraway

“I started crying because I was too short to see anything,” she told TODAY. “The doctor was like, ‘Just go ahead and get some gear on and come help me deliver the baby.’ I was like, are you kidding me? Are you being real?”

Turns out, he was—and the result was a total Kodak moment. Her stepdad and the baby’s father, Zach Carraway, stood in the delivery room, too, and took photos of the entire experience. But little Jacee was too captivated to notice. Her face radiates pure awe and joy!

Courtesy Zack CarrawayAfter she physically helped bring her baby brother into the world, she also got to cut his umbilical cord.

But that’s not the best part! The experience did more than just give her a baby brother; Jacee now wants to be an OB-GYN.

“That’s what she wants to do when she grows up. She said it was the most amazing experience she has ever had. She’s never been so happy,” Jacee’s mother, Dede Carraway, told HuffPost.

Jacee is now a two-time big sister, and Cayson and Zaydn might just be the luckiest little bros ever. Although Dede and Zach were shocked at the turn of events at first, they couldn’t be prouder of their brave daughter.

“I don’t even know if there are words to describe how it felt,” Carraway told Fox News. “Never in a million years, if you would have told me 12 years ago she [Jacee] would be delivering my last born, I would have told you—you’re crazy!”

