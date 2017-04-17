Dabarti-CGI/Shutterstock

Saving one life is heroic enough, but one American Airlines worker went above and beyond, saving two lives in totally separate incidents.

American Airlines customer service manager Christofer Hatcu was just wrapping up his shift for the day when he heard a commotion. Passengers were shouting for help and making frantic phone calls to get help for a man who had collapsed on the ground. Paul Gonnelli, was having a massive heart attack.

Hatcu, who used to be a volunteer firefighter, leapt into action. Gonnelli, didn’t have a pulse, so Hatcu performed CPR until paramedics arrived. (Learn what to do if someone is having a heart attack.)

But Hatcu had another life to save.

Just a few minutes after resuscitating Gonnelli, someone else had a heart attack ten gates down. Hatcu sprinted down the terminal to perform life-saving CPR for the second time that day. EMTs say neither of the men would have survived if Hatcu hadn’t been there, according to Travel+Leisure. “I guess it’s just, I was in the right place at the right time,” Hatcu told Fox46.

At an awards ceremony, Hatcu received a $1,000 check—and an American Airlines Real Hero cape—for his heroic deeds.

MORE: How to Survive a Plane Crash, According to Science