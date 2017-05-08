After almost losing his mother to breast cancer, Mexican teen Julián Ríos Cantú, 18, was inspired to join the fight against the disease.

Hoy descubrí de donde provienen todas esas fotos de perfil en Facebook… A post shared by Julián Ríos Cantú (@julianrioscantu) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

“When I was 13 years old, my mother was diagnosed for the second time with breast cancer,” says Ríos Cantú in a company video for his invention. “The tumor went from having the dimensions of a grain of rice to that of a golf ball in less than six months. The diagnosis came too late and my mother lost both of her breasts and, almost, her life.”

Turns out, the young entrepreneur had the technology chops to match his passion. Recently, he unveiled Eva, a high-tech bra that can detect breast cancer in its early stages. (These are the cancer symptoms women are most likely to ignore.)

“When there is a tumor in the breast there is more blood, more heat, so there are changes in temperature and in texture,” Ríos Cantú told El Univeral. “We will tell you, ‘In this quadrant, there are drastic changes in temperature’ and our software specializes in caring for that area. If we see a persistent change, we will recommend that you go to the doctor.”

To learn more about how Eva works, watch Higia Technologies’ demo:

The bra won top honors at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards held in Frankfurt, Germany, in April. It was entered by Higia Technologies, the company where Ríos Cantú is currently CEO and co-founder.

Eva is still a prototype and likely won’t be certified for use for the next two years. Still, it’s a major step forward in a fight that could save thousand’s of women’s lives.

h/t Huff Post