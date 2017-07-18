Content continues below ad

Shannon Norris of Anderson, Indiana spends most of her summer weekends for the past 13 years at a cottage on Irish Lake in northern Indiana. A few years ago, despite not wanting to really head out on the water, she took her toddler-aged nephew for a ride on the jet ski. It was a windy day and few people were on the lake. As she rode by a father with his family on a pontoon, she heard screaming. "I thought they were trying to alert me of someone in the water ahead of me," Norris says. "I kept going, but decided to look back one more time and realized a man was in the water and in distress. " Norris got close to the man and instructed him to grab the back of the jet ski and she would return him to his boat. "It took several tries because he was exhausted from fighting to stay above the water." She was eventually able to save the man and get him back to his sobbing, but thankful, family. A mother of two, Norris knows the importance of water safety and this incident illustrated how quickly things can go wrong in the water. "Never jump off of your boat without a life jacket, even for one second. The wind had taken this man's boat so fast that he was unable to get back and due to cramping, he wasn't able to swim back." Had Norris not have come buy on the jet ski, the man, who she was never properly introduced to, might have lost his life.