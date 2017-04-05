Great expectations Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Always believe something wonderful is about to happen." —Unknown "Always believe something wonderful is about to happen." —Unknown

Stars on the rise Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." —Confucius "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." —Confucius

To thine own self be true Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Today you are you. That is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you!" —Dr. Seuss

Investing in what's to come Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "What you do today can improve all your tomorrows." —Ralph Marston "What you do today can improve all your tomorrows." —Ralph Marston

Failure is a stepping stone Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Don't be afraid to fail; it's proof you'll soon be successful." —Barbara Corcoran

Patience pays off Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Two things define you: 1. Your patience when you have nothing. 2. Your attitude when you have everything." —Imam Ali

Just take the first step Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "A year from now, you may wish you had started today." —Karen Lamb "A year from now, you may wish you had started today." —Karen Lamb

What are you waiting for? Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The secret of getting ahead is getting started." —Mark Twain "The secret of getting ahead is getting started." —Mark Twain

Passion project Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Find something you're passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it." —Julia Child

It all starts in the a.m. Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "You've got to get up every morning with determination if you're going to bed with satisfaction." —George Lorimer "You've got to get up every morning with determination if you're going to bed with satisfaction." —George Lorimer

Never say never Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The individual who say it is not possible should move out of the way of those doing it." —Tricia Cunningham "The individual who say it is not possible should move out of the way of those doing it." —Tricia Cunningham

It's an attitude thing Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it." —Lou Holtz

Progress begets progress Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Go as far as you can see and you will see further." —Zig Ziglar "Go as far as you can see and you will see further." —Zig Ziglar

Go for the goals Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined." —Henry David Thoreau

Make it work Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "When someone tells me 'no,' it doesn't mean I can't do it. It just means I can't do it with them." —Karen E. Quinones Miller "When someone tells me 'no,' it doesn't mean I can't do it. It just means I can't do it with them." —Karen E. Quinones Miller

The sun will come out... Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Light tomorrow with today." —Elizabeth Barrett Browning "Light tomorrow with today." —Elizabeth Barrett Browning

Have a dream Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Build your own dreams or someone else will hire you to build theirs." —Farrah Gray "Build your own dreams or someone else will hire you to build theirs." —Farrah Gray

Never mind the clock Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Never give up on a dream because of the time it will take to accomplish. The time will pass anyway." —Earl Nightingale "Never give up on a dream because of the time it will take to accomplish. The time will pass anyway." —Earl Nightingale

Just do it Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Someday is not a day of the week." —Denise Brennan-Nelson

When it's OK to be OCD Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Obsessed is just a word the lazy use to describe the dedicated." —Russel Warren "Obsessed is just a word the lazy use to describe the dedicated." —Russel Warren

Find your flow Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The more I want to get something done, the less I call it work." —Richard Bach "The more I want to get something done, the less I call it work." —Richard Bach

Work it Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "I find that the harder I work, the less I call it work." —Thomas Jefferson "I find that the harder I work, the less I call it work." —Thomas Jefferson

Find the love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." —Steve Jobs "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." —Steve Jobs

All in a day Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Don't count the days. Make the days count." —Muhammad Ali "Don't count the days. Make the days count." —Muhammad Ali

Find your direction Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." —Will Rogers "Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." —Will Rogers

Play your hand Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "You can decide where your time goes. You can either spend it moving forward or you can spend it putting out fires." —Tony Morgan "You can decide where your time goes. You can either spend it moving forward or you can spend it putting out fires." —Tony Morgan

Be the artist Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Make today your masterpiece." —John Wooden "Make today your masterpiece." —John Wooden

Do the math Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out." —Robert Collier

Be the architect Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much." —Jim Rohn "If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much." —Jim Rohn

Be daring Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Success only comes to those who dare to attempt." —Mallika Tripathi "Success only comes to those who dare to attempt." —Mallika Tripathi

Setback or stepping stone? Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success." —Dale Carnegie "Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success." —Dale Carnegie

Get inspired Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." —Vincent Van Gogh "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." —Vincent Van Gogh

Like a butterfly Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." —E.E. Cummings

Try and try again Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that don't work." —Thomas Edison "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that don't work." —Thomas Edison

Jedi wisdom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try."—Yoda "Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try."—Yoda

Watch the trailer Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Your imagination is your preview of life's coming attractions." —Albert Einstein "Your imagination is your preview of life's coming attractions." —Albert Einstein

Befriend yourself Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Success is liking yourself, liking what you do and liking how you do it." —Maya Angelou

No permission slip needed Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The question isn't who is going to let me. It's who is going to stop me." —Ayn Rand "The question isn't who is going to let me. It's who is going to stop me." —Ayn Rand

Find your strength Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "No citizen has a right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training. What a disgrace it is for a man to grow old without even seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable." —Socrates "No citizen has a right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training. What a disgrace it is for a man to grow old without even seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable." —Socrates

Take the first step Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Most obstacles melt away when we make up our minds to walk boldly through them." —Orison Swett Marden "Most obstacles melt away when we make up our minds to walk boldly through them." —Orison Swett Marden

Dream big Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire, the size of your dream and how you handle disappointment along the way." —Robert Kiyosaki "The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire, the size of your dream and how you handle disappointment along the way." —Robert Kiyosaki

Aim high Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." —James Cameron "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." —James Cameron

Do what you love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Don't aim for success if you want it. Just do what you love and believe in and it will come naturally." —David Frost "Don't aim for success if you want it. Just do what you love and believe in and it will come naturally." —David Frost

Go with grace Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Courage is grace under pressure." —Ernest Hemingway

Life's purpose Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why." —Mark Twain "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why." —Mark Twain

#Goals Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them." —Michael Jordan "You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them." —Michael Jordan

Stick with it Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "If you're not stubborn, you'll give up on experiments too soon. And if you're not flexible, you'll pound your head against the wall and you won't see a different solution to a problem you're trying to solve." —Jeff Bezos "If you're not stubborn, you'll give up on experiments too soon. And if you're not flexible, you'll pound your head against the wall and you won't see a different solution to a problem you're trying to solve." —Jeff Bezos

What's failure? Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable." —Coco Chanel "Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable." —Coco Chanel

Just keep swimming Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting." —Walt Disney "The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting." —Walt Disney

Grab an umbrella Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,yanabear/Shutterstock "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." —Dolly Parton



