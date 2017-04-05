50 Inspirational Quotes to Get You Through the Morning
If that second cup of coffee doesn't do it for you, these inspiring words from authors, entrepreneurs, and other successful folks will put some pep in your step.
Great expectations "Always believe something wonderful is about to happen." —Unknown
Stars on the rise "Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." —Confucius
To thine own self be true
"Today you are you. That is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you!" —Dr. Seuss
Investing in what's to come "What you do today can improve all your tomorrows." —Ralph Marston
Failure is a stepping stone
"Don't be afraid to fail; it's proof you'll soon be successful." —Barbara Corcoran
Patience pays off
"Two things define you: 1. Your patience when you have nothing. 2. Your attitude when you have everything." —Imam Ali (Here are easy tricks to become more patient.)
Just take the first step "A year from now, you may wish you had started today." —Karen Lamb
What are you waiting for? "The secret of getting ahead is getting started." —Mark Twain
Passion project "Find something you're passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it." —Julia Child (Here are the 10 steps to finding a hobby that you love.)
It all starts in the a.m. "You've got to get up every morning with determination if you're going to bed with satisfaction." —George Lorimer
Never say never "The individual who say it is not possible should move out of the way of those doing it." —Tricia Cunningham
It's an attitude thing "Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it." —Lou Holtz (These 29 positive quotes will help you see the glass half full.)
Progress begets progress "Go as far as you can see and you will see further." —Zig Ziglar
Go for the goals
"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined." —Henry David Thoreau
Make it work "When someone tells me 'no,' it doesn't mean I can't do it. It just means I can't do it with them." —Karen E. Quinones Miller
The sun will come out... "Light tomorrow with today." —Elizabeth Barrett Browning
Have a dream "Build your own dreams or someone else will hire you to build theirs." —Farrah Gray
Never mind the clock "Never give up on a dream because of the time it will take to accomplish. The time will pass anyway." —Earl Nightingale
Just do it
"Someday is not a day of the week." —Denise Brennan-Nelson
When it's OK to be OCD "Obsessed is just a word the lazy use to describe the dedicated." —Russel Warren
Find your flow "The more I want to get something done, the less I call it work." —Richard Bach
Work it "I find that the harder I work, the less I call it work." —Thomas Jefferson
Find the love "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." —Steve Jobs
All in a day "Don't count the days. Make the days count." —Muhammad Ali
Find your direction "Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." —Will Rogers
Play your hand "You can decide where your time goes. You can either spend it moving forward or you can spend it putting out fires." —Tony Morgan
Be the artist "Make today your masterpiece." —John Wooden
Do the math
"Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out." —Robert Collier
Be the architect "If you don't design your own life plan, chances are you'll fall into someone else's plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much." —Jim Rohn
Be daring "Success only comes to those who dare to attempt." —Mallika Tripathi
Setback or stepping stone? "Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success." —Dale Carnegie
Get inspired "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." —Vincent Van Gogh
Like a butterfly
"It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." —E.E. Cummings
Try and try again "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that don't work." —Thomas Edison
Jedi wisdom "Try not. Do, or do not. There is no try."—Yoda
Watch the trailer "Your imagination is your preview of life's coming attractions." —Albert Einstein
Befriend yourself
"Success is liking yourself, liking what you do and liking how you do it." —Maya Angelou
No permission slip needed "The question isn't who is going to let me. It's who is going to stop me." —Ayn Rand
Find your strength "No citizen has a right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training. What a disgrace it is for a man to grow old without even seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable." —Socrates
Take the first step "Most obstacles melt away when we make up our minds to walk boldly through them." —Orison Swett Marden
Dream big "The size of your success is measured by the strength of your desire, the size of your dream and how you handle disappointment along the way." —Robert Kiyosaki
Aim high "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." —James Cameron
Do what you love "Don't aim for success if you want it. Just do what you love and believe in and it will come naturally." —David Frost
Go with grace
"Courage is grace under pressure." —Ernest Hemingway
Life's purpose "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why." —Mark Twain
#Goals "You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them." —Michael Jordan
Stick with it "If you're not stubborn, you'll give up on experiments too soon. And if you're not flexible, you'll pound your head against the wall and you won't see a different solution to a problem you're trying to solve." —Jeff Bezos
What's failure? "Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable." —Coco Chanel
Just keep swimming "The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting." —Walt Disney
Grab an umbrella
"The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." —Dolly Parton
