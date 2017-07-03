15 of the Most Inspirational and Uplifting Nelson Mandela Quotes

July 18 is the anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, who was born in 1918 and passed away in 2013. To celebrate the extraordinary life of the South African politician and champion of anti-apartheid, here is a pinnable collection of some of his most uplifting words.

"There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"There is no passion to be found playing small..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"...for with freedom come responsibilities..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"...rising every time we fall."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"...courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"...the time is always ripe to do right."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"...what difference we have made to the lives of others..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"...what we make out of what we have, not what we are given..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock

–Nelson Mandela

"…they can overcome anything."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela

"…the most powerful weapon…"

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela

"Difficulties break some men…"

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela

"…men and women who hold no distinctive positions but..."

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela

"A fundamental concern for others…"

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela

"It always seems impossible…"

Nelson-Mandela-Quotes-That-InspireTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela

