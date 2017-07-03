15 of the Most Inspirational and Uplifting Nelson Mandela Quotes
July 18 is the anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, who was born in 1918 and passed away in 2013. To celebrate the extraordinary life of the South African politician and champion of anti-apartheid, here is a pinnable collection of some of his most uplifting words.
"There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"There is no passion to be found playing small..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"...for with freedom come responsibilities..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"...rising every time we fall."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"...courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"...the time is always ripe to do right."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"...what difference we have made to the lives of others..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"...what we make out of what we have, not what we are given..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock
–Nelson Mandela
"…they can overcome anything."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela
"…the most powerful weapon…"Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela
"Difficulties break some men…"Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela
"…men and women who hold no distinctive positions but..."Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela
"A fundamental concern for others…"Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela
"It always seems impossible…"Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock –Nelson Mandela
