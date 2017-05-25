IBL/REX/ShutterstockA suicide bombing in Manchester that left 22 dead, including an eight-year-old girl, has devastated the country—and the world. But amid the tragedy, acts of kindness prove to be a symbol of hope.

Steven Jones, a 35-year-old homeless man who was sleeping near Manchester Arena, where bombs went off at an Ariana Grande concert, rushed to the aid of child victims. “We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces,” Jones told ITV News.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page was set up by Graeme Seddon, with a goal of raising about $400 to help Jones get back on his feet. By the next day, it raised more than $44,000. Diane Moore set up a separate crowdfunding page to help Jones, which tallied more than $28,000 in less than a day.

Meanwhile, another JustGiving page by Manchester Evening News raised nearly $1.5 million to support victims of the explosion.

Many in the concert’s audience were children, who didn’t have money to pay for taxis. So taxi drivers turned off their meters and gave free rides to anyone—child or adult—stranded in the area, according to CNN.

Not just Gurudwaras in Manchester offering victims food & accommodation, this Sikh cab driver is offering free taxi service to the needy #RT pic.twitter.com/AJNXL6JurW — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 23, 2017

Twitter users used the hashtag #RoomForManchester as people offered their homes to strangers who needed a place to stay after the attacks.

Double bed & double air bed available at our flat near Piccadilly if anyone affected needs a place to stay #roomformanchester #manchester — Sarah Donohoe (@donohoe_sarah) May 22, 2017

Such an overwhelming number of people donated blood that blood banks met their needs by the next day.

In response to last night's tragic incident in #Manchester – we have all the blood required for hospital patients at the present time. pic.twitter.com/E54EVVnNXg — NHS Blood+Transplant (@NHSBT) May 23, 2017

Support group Once Upon a Smile offered a 24-hour hotline for grieving loved ones.

PLEASE do not stop sharing that we are here for family,friends & colleagues of those affected. We urge any family to contact us. pic.twitter.com/I1jgT0Gyfy — Once Upon A Smile (@Sidley_OUAS) May 24, 2017

Organizations such as Equilibrium Dance and Arts and Talk Listen Change offered free counseling in the wake of the tragedy.

Restaurant owners offered free food and coffee to police and emergency services who are still on the scene days after the attack.

On a grim day for Manchester… all around there's humanity and kindness pic.twitter.com/w3G7cTApB4 — clare fallon (@clarefallon) May 23, 2017

Mowgli Manchester will be giving curry and rice to emergency services and police between 2-4pm today pic.twitter.com/NqlEJhQ2uT Content continues below ad — Mowgli Street Food (@Mowglistfood) May 24, 2017

To the ambulance and police men and women who are involved in the utter devastation – if you have not had time to eat -… Posted by The Soupreme Sandwich Co on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Even individuals took to the streets to hand out coffee, juice, sandwiches, and more.

I've seen so much of this today. Been offered so many free sandwiches. Thank you Manchester. pic.twitter.com/dgFWAFG3X8 — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) May 23, 2017

Countless people have dropped off flowers and balloons to show their support for Manchester.

The actions, kind words and generous donations from people in Manchester and beyond show the love for our city and in our city. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9csHTpqNRf — Mcr City Council (@ManCityCouncil) May 24, 2017

Students are singing and playing heartening songs like “Lean on Me” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to promote healing in Manchester.

Oakwood Avenue Primary pupils sang 'Lean On Me' to show their support for Manchester 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/A0xM0zdn4Q — Heart North West (@HeartNorthWest) May 24, 2017

Manchester Music Students Sing Message of Hope

“Don’t look back in anger. A message of hope and support from our… https://t.co/5RGY7NypJM — 1079Life (@LifeFM1079) May 24, 2017

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower shut off its usual bright lights in solidarity with the victims.

The Eiffel Tower went dark Tuesday in solidarity with victims of the Manchester Arena attack. https://t.co/juC1bGYDcT pic.twitter.com/lJ9Uc7kPQc — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2017

The Empire State Building did the same in New York.

In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile, other cities around the world, including Dubai, Toronto, Tel Aviv, and Berlin showed their support by displaying the Union Jack.

Dubai support for what happened in Manchester

So beautiful#PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/ys9S5S5rGo — Proud Belieber 👑 (@JDBieber_Bieb) May 24, 2017

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the attacks.

