How the World Is Rallying to Support Manchester After Devastating Attack

The acts of kindness coming out of this tragedy will move you to tears.

By

rallyIBL/REX/ShutterstockA suicide bombing in Manchester that left 22 dead, including an eight-year-old girl, has devastated the country—and the world. But amid the tragedy, acts of kindness prove to be a symbol of hope.

Steven Jones, a 35-year-old homeless man who was sleeping near Manchester Arena, where bombs went off at an Ariana Grande concert, rushed to the aid of child victims. “We were having to pull nails and bits of glass out of their arms and faces,” Jones told ITV News.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page was set up by Graeme Seddon, with a goal of raising about $400 to help Jones get back on his feet. By the next day, it raised more than $44,000. Diane Moore set up a separate crowdfunding page to help Jones, which tallied more than $28,000 in less than a day.

Meanwhile, another JustGiving page by Manchester Evening News raised nearly $1.5 million to support victims of the explosion.

Many in the concert’s audience were children, who didn’t have money to pay for taxis. So taxi drivers turned off their meters and gave free rides to anyone—child or adult—stranded in the area, according to CNN.

Twitter users used the hashtag #RoomForManchester as people offered their homes to strangers who needed a place to stay after the attacks.

Such an overwhelming number of people donated blood that blood banks met their needs by the next day.

Support group Once Upon a Smile offered a 24-hour hotline for grieving loved ones.

Organizations such as Equilibrium Dance and Arts and Talk Listen Change offered free counseling in the wake of the tragedy.

 

Restaurant owners offered free food and coffee to police and emergency services who are still on the scene days after the attack.

 

 

To the ambulance and police men and women who are involved in the utter devastation – if you have not had time to eat -…

Posted by The Soupreme Sandwich Co on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Even individuals took to the streets to hand out coffee, juice, sandwiches, and more.

 

Countless people have dropped off flowers and balloons to show their support for Manchester.

Students are singing and playing heartening songs like “Lean on Me” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to promote healing in Manchester.

 

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower shut off its usual bright lights in solidarity with the victims.

The Empire State Building did the same in New York.

Meanwhile, other cities around the world, including Dubai, Toronto, Tel Aviv, and Berlin showed their support by displaying the Union Jack.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the attacks.

MORE: 12 Heartwarming True Stories That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.