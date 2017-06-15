A 93-year-old great-grandmother is getting ready to tie the knot, but she needs help picking the perfect dress for her big day.

Sylvia Martin, along with bridesmaids from her retirement village and her caretaker, took a two-hour round-trip drive to Birdsnest in Cooma, Australia, to find a wedding dress. She’ll be marrying Frank Raymond, 88. To make sure she picked the best option, Martin asked the store to post a picture on its Facebook page to get the Internet’s advice. Find out how to pick the best wedding dress for your body type.

There won’t be a dainty white wedding dress for this bride-to-be. For her second marriage, Martin will don fiery red. Her first option was a sleek two-layer ensemble with a fitted skirt.

Option two was a lovely lace number that had an elegant bell detail at the end of the sleeves.

Next up was black with a big pop of red flowers, with a gather at the side.

Her final choice was a chic turtleneck cape dress that draped stylishly over one shoulder.

Martin met Raymond more than 20 years ago, and her now-fiancé asked her to marry him “many times” before she agreed, according to a Birdsnest Facebook post. She kept saying no because she didn’t want to dishonor her deceased husband by changing her last name.

When Martin got badly sick in 2016, she needed to move away from Raymond to be closer to her family. The two thought they’d never be able to get back together. But thankfully, Martin got better and got back in touch with Raymond. She asked him to move so they could be together, and they now live together in a retirement village.

This time, when Raymond asked her to marry him, Martin said yes, since she’d found out she wouldn’t have to change her last name.

Martin ended up picking the lace dress for her wedding, but also bought the draped-shoulder one because, well, she looks dang good in it.

MORE: WOW: This Bride Has Fit Into Her Dress Through 70 Years of Marriage