This Groom’s Honeymoon Fails Will Leave You Cringing
But the couple is still married, 68 years later!
via Reminisce MagazineOur honeymoon started on June 21, 1947, at the Drake Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I woke up in the middle of the night to a hard push and wound up on the floor. I remember thinking, Is there an unspoken message here?
The next morning Sandy and I boarded a train to Miami Beach, Florida. When the conductor asked for our tickets, I handed him our marriage license by mistake. He looked me and said, “This is good for a lot of rides, but not on this train. You’ll have to produce a ticket.”
Later that morning, after ordering pancakes in the dining car, a woman across the table asked why I was pouring coffee on my pancakes. “It isn’t coffee; it’s syrup,” I replied. “They probably heat it up to make it pour easier.” Well, I was wrong and she was right. It was coffee.
When we pulled into Fort Lauderdale and went to our hotel, another surprise awaited—twin-size beds. I immediately called the desk and told the clerk I was on my honeymoon and definitely had ordered a double bed. The clerk told me that they didn’t have a double bed but that I could push together the two singles. I raised my voice and said, “I want what I ordered.” A double bed was delivered—at 6:30 the next morning.
Things were definitely starting to add up, and after I mistakenly used Vaseline instead of underarm deodorant, my lovely new bride expressed a look of concern about our lifelong commitment.
Sure enough, when we returned to Philadelphia, I sprained my back carrying her across the threshold of our new home and spent two weeks in bed.
That was 68 years ago, and I don’t put coffee on my pancakes or Vaseline under my arms anymore. But after reviewing what I wrote here, a second honeymoon would be most welcome.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.