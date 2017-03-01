The Beautiful Girl Next Door Absolutely Refused Go on a Date with Me. Now She’s My Wife.
This persistent man started calling her the "No" Girl because of all her rejections. One rainy day, she finally said yes.
via Reminisce MagazineHome from the Navy in 1947, I started school at Greenville College in my hometown of Greenville, Illinois, about 50 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. I had been out of high school for four years, but my high school principal, Mr. Gardner, invited me to a Valentine’s Day dance at school. We lived in a small community, and the thought of seeing my former teachers was intriguing. So I agreed.
When Friday came, I cleaned up, gussied up and drove to the high school gym. I chatted with my former teachers and approached Mr. Gardner to thank him before leaving. Just then, the band started playing and a young woman stood up to sing. One look at her and I was mesmerized. I had never seen such a beautiful woman, so I concluded that she must be from a nearby town.
I asked Mr. Gardner who she was, and he answered, “That’s Marilyn Riley, Cut Riley’s daughter.”
I was flabbergasted to say the least. The Rileys lived just around the corner from me.
I walked across the gym floor to introduce myself and said, “Hi, I’m Jack Joseph.”
“I know who you are,” was her not-too-friendly response.
“Would you like to dance?” I asked.
“No!” she shot back.
“Why not?”
“I’m working,” she replied.
“Can I call you next week for a movie date?” I asked.
“No,” was her response.
I could see no reason to argue, so I thanked her for nothing, tucked my pride in my coat pocket and left.
For the next month I phoned, trying to set up a date. She always had the same answer: No.
Then one rainy afternoon in March as I was driving home after basketball practice, I saw Marilyn, the “No” girl, walking with no umbrella, no raincoat, no hat.
via Reminisce MagazineI pulled alongside her and asked if she needed a ride, half expecting her to say no. Instead, she stepped over the curb and plopped down on the seat next to me. It was only a few blocks to her house, but after pulling into her driveway we talked for 45 minutes. It was magic from then on.
