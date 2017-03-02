I Spent My Wedding Night with My Dad and Uncle—and My Husband Was Totally Cool With It
It was actually a good idea, considering the unusual circumstances.
via Reminisce MagazineMy husband, Reginald, and I were married on July 24, 1948, at a little stone church in Castleton-on-Hudson, New York. It was a lovely summer day, and the ceremony and the reception went beautifully. For our honeymoon, we had planned to spend a week at Indian Lake in the Adirondacks, where my husband’s family had a camp.
Unfortunately, we didn’t own a car, so my Uncle Paul volunteered to drive us to the lake, accompanied by my dad. We set off at 5 that afternoon with my two relatives in tow.
via Reminisce MagazineIt was close to 8 when we arrived at the lake and, by then, everyone was quite hungry. We went to Farrell’s, the only restaurant in Indian Lake. When we left, it was past 9 and we still had a distance to go down the long drive to the camp.
Everything was dark when we pulled in, and we had to get the electricity and plumbing up and running. Then we unpacked our bags and put away the groceries. By then it was 11 p.m.
I worried about the men driving on the roads at night, so I suggested to my new husband that perhaps my Uncle Paul and Dad should spend the night and drive back in the morning. My husband readily agreed—he and my dad were very close. And that’s how we spent our wedding night with my dad and Uncle Paul.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.