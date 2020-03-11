10 Vehicles That Maintain Value

The average new vehicle will lose 50 percent of its value after five years. If you're planning to buy or sell a vehicle, understanding how well it may hold its value can help you keep more money in your pocket.

The percentage lost ranges from 30 percent for the Jeep Wrangler to as much as 72 percent for the Maserati Quattroporte. Knowing which vehicles best maintain their value can help you make an informed purchase or sale. Whether you’re considering a new car purchase or a deal on a used car, choosing one with good resale value will mean more money stays in your pocket. You’ll want to know the cars that are depreciating in value the most, too.

Here is a selection of vehicles, from a mix of classes, that hold their value. We consulted data and ranking from Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value Awards and depreciation data and analysis from iSeeCars.com.

1. Jeep Wrangler

30 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com #1 & #2, kbb.com #2

The Wrangler is a mid-size SUV with rugged construction and unparalleled off-road capability. Popular features include a removable roof, detachable sway bar and room for large tires, with no modifications required. Its unique style, a strong market for SUVs and loyal fans keep demand and resale values high.

2. Toyota 4Runner

37 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, also in kbb.com top 5

The 4Runner is another mid-size SUV with rugged body-on-frame construction and excellent off-road capability. Its independent front suspension gives it more comfortable on-road manners than the Wrangler. Add world-renowned reliability, sturdy engines that have run more than a million-miles, plus fun and useful power rear windows, and it’s no wonder the Toyota 4Runner sells for a premium on the used market.

3. Toyota Tacoma

32 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, also in kbb.com top 5

Trucks and SUVs have surged to a strong position in the U.S. market, and in recent years the Tacoma has successfully risen to the top of that wave. A versatile, mid-size truck with Toyota’s legendary reliability, it’s a solid value-holder and performer for work, off-road and daily driving. Know the signs you might fall for a bad car deal.

4. Toyota Tundra

36 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, also in kbb.com top 5

Toyota has also applied its strong formula of capability and reliability to the Tundra. This pickup has become a serious contender in the full-size truck market, with ever-increasing power, towing capacity and amenities.

5. Porsche 911

37 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, not in kbb.com top 10

The all-time best-selling sports car in the world, for almost 60 years the iconic shape of the 911 has evolved as elegantly as any other vehicle. Under the skin, it has achieved a balance of technological advancement and faithfulness to its pure driver’s car roots. Its unchanged basic layout deftly balances mid-engine weight distribution and all-wheel-drive grip for an exhilarating driving experience.

6. GMC Sierra

43 percent 5-year loss, kbb.com, equivalent to around 37 percent on iSeeCars.com, not in iSeeCars.com top 10

The up-market cousin to Chevy’s Silverado, the Sierra has worked to forge its own path, leaning on premium amenities and technological developments to succeed in the competitive full-size truck market. Features like driver-assist technology, unique tailgate innovations, and a carbon-fiber bed have set it apart, as evidenced by its strong value-holding numbers.

7. Honda Ridgeline

38 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, also in kbb.com top 10

Honda’s unibody mid-size truck has found its niche and continues to appeal to people who need some truck bed utility, but prioritize ride quality and interior room over towing capacity. A unique truck layout and innovative features built on Honda’s renowned reliability is a winning combination.

8. Nissan GT-R

40 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, not in kbb.com top 10

Affectionately nicknamed Godzilla, the GT-R is an all-wheel-drive super-car that claws its way to dominant performance numbers with all four tires, though it hasn’t evolved to keep up with the times. Being a relatively rare beast may have something to do with its resale value. With less than a couple thousand sold per year over the last decade, trailing off in recent years into the hundreds, it continues to command a premium price among enthusiasts and collectors.

9. Nissan Frontier

40 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, not in kbb.com top 10

The Frontier is Nissan’s utilitarian mid-size pickup truck. Content to just do its job for the last 15 years, its low price and respectable towing capacity have kept its sales numbers consistent, appealing to hard-working truck owners who need a work hauler. With low overhead and an attractive price, the Frontier effectively holds its value.

10. Subaru Impreza WRX

40 percent 5-year loss, iSeeCars.com, not in kbb.com top 10

Another enthusiast’s sports car for the list, the WRX is the sought-after, high-performance variant of Subaru’s Impreza and an every-day-driving consumer version of the venerable Impreza WRX rally car. Stiff suspension, turbo power, and all-wheel drive are essential to the fun factor that attracts the target market.

