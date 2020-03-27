Timely advice for working from home while protecting your family, as well as inspiring stories of everyday people dealing with COVID-19.

As Americans across the country attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 by “sheltering in place,” Reader’s Digest editors are, like many of you, working from home, taking care of our families, and looking out for the most vulnerable in our communities. For the latest on this infectious disease, we look to our sister site The Healthy. We give thanks for the courage of our health professionals and others on the front lines and hope that measures being taken now will prevail. As circumstances evolve, we will continue to bring you timely advice for teleworking, safeguarding your family, and making your home a sanctuary, as well as stories of everyday people who are responding positively in the crisis. We wish you all the very best.

Coronavirus Facts—How COVID-19 Is Affecting Us

As the rate of infection rises around the globe, cities go on lockdown like falling dominoes, and uncertainty has you cancelling everything, we anticipate your challenges—and give you “Reader’s Digest version” solutions.

What to Do When You’re Stuck Inside

Whether you are working from home in solitude or juggling work deadlines with homework assignments and diversions for house-bound kids, you could use a little levity about now—and, yes, even a joke or two. Never underestimate the enduring power of humor—or a really good board game—to ease troubled times. If you’re sheltering in solitude, why not take a virtual museum tour or treat yourself to a spa day?

Social Distancing Etiquette

Experts still know so little about this new virus, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. Many old etiquette rules may no longer apply. We help you handle even the trickiest of situations and keep yourself and everyone around you safe.

Tips for Working from Home

You made the responsible decision to keep yourself and your loved ones home, but WFH when you’ve never done it brings up unexpected obstacles. Here’s how those who’ve mastered it manage their time and new technology challenges to remain productive.

How to Clean and Disinfect Your Home

From what the experts know about this virus, the best thing you can do right now is to social distance yourself, disinfect surfaces, wash your hands often, and avoid touching your face. There are many products that will do the job; the trick is to use them the right way.

How to Stock Up on Supplies Wisely

Panic-buying is leading to price gouging, temporary product shortages, long lines, and full shopping carts. Supply-chain experts say this is all unnecessary. (Luckily, there are still online grocers that are fully stocked.) Here are expert tips for keeping a reasonable amount of food and supplies on hand—without hoarding stuff you don’t need (but others may).

Coronavirus Scams: What You Should Know

Scammers like to prey on our fears, so this crisis is a perfect storm. From phishing emails to fake money scams, criminals are actively looking for an opportunity to steal your money or your personal information—or both. Don’t fall for the new ruses crooks are employing right now.

True Stories About Coronavirus

Extraordinary responses of ordinary people are all around us. From health heroes on the front lines to businesses doing good to neighbors helping neighbors, we bring you stories that uplift us.