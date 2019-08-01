There’s so much to love about Costco with its winding aisles and giant guilty pleasures. If it’s your favorite place to shop, we get it, because it’s our favorite, too. One drawback to Costco is you have to have a membership card to pay for all those items you just loaded up in your cart (although, there are a few things you can do without a Costco membership). And if you left your card at home, you might have to stand in line at the membership desk or, worse, make a trip back home.

Costco recently decided to change their membership game. You won’t believe how much easier your shopping trip is about to be.

Your Costco membership card is now digital

Say goodbye to the days of tearing your wallet apart in search of that pesky Costco membership card. On July 25, the bulk retailer announced that your membership card will now be accessible from your phone.

Now you can enter the store and pay for your items by flashing your mobile screen just like you would with your Starbucks Rewards at the coffee shop.

When the news dropped on Instagram, dedicated shoppers flocked to the comments section to ask Costco about the new feature. Right now, the digital membership card can’t be used at the gas pump, and the feature is only active in the United States and Canada for the time being.

How to download your new membership card

Getting started is actually pretty easy. Just go to the app store on your iPhone or Android device and download the Costco app. After that, all you need to do is log in to your Costco.com account and enter the numbers on your card. Once you’ve done that, you can get shopping! Roll up to the register, show the QR code to your cashier to get paying for your goodies, and make sure to take advantage of these Costco shopping perks only members know about.