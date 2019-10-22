Deal of the Week: Our Favorite Dog Sofa Is Now 50 Percent Off at Wayfair

Every product is independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You'll want to add this incredible deal to your cart while you still can.

The perfect time to pamper your dog with a new bed is at any time. And what’s better than giving your pup a bed that looks like a mini sofa so that yours can be dog hair free? Not much. Lucky for you (and your furry friend) this luxury dog bed from Wayfair is half price. Here are the details.

What’s on sale?

You can order the Consuelo Dog Sofa from the Archie & Oscar Shop on Wayfair for 50 percent off the original price. The sofa in the color Caramel is priced at $175.26, the color Grey is priced at $169.99, and the color Brown is priced at $170.04 (all originally $349.99). If you order soon you’ll be able to qualify for free two-day shipping as well. Check out these other things you should buy when you bring a new puppy home.

This comfy dog throne is upholstered in foam-filled fabric and has tufted back and nail-head details. It’s been designed to fit in with your living room or bedroom furniture so that you can have a cohesive style flow between the rooms in your home. It can support a dog up to 90 pounds.

Customers rave about this product, giving it over 830 five-star reviews. Marise from California said, “This dog bed is awesome. My dog has ripped up every dog bed I’ve purchased… From the moment I got it, he has been laying on it upside down and went right to sleep. It’s super comfy and almost as long as half my own couch and keeps him on his own dog sofa.”

Shop Now

What are the other top deals?

While you’re in the mood to spoil your dog, you might also want to add these other great deals on pet products to your cart.

Ian Double Bowl Elevated Feeder

via wayfair.com

This elevated dog feeder is the perfect storage/food bowl combination. An added bonus, your dog won’t be able to drag this around the house spilling water and food on your clean floors. It’s on sale for $79.99 (originally $131.98).

Shop Now

Ginny Pet Crate

via wayfair.com

Big, clunky, metal dog crates can be such an eyesore in your home. Fido will love snuggling up in this wood dog crate that also functions as a nightstand or end table. It’s on sale for $80.39 (originally $169.99).

Shop Now

bObsweep PetHair Bagless Robotic Vacuum with Mop

via wayfair.com

Your dog might be cute, but their endless amount of pet hair isn’t. This robot vacuum will keep your floors hair and dust free and the only thing you have to do is push a button to get it started. It’s on sale for $199 (originally $669). Don’t miss these other tech gadgets every pet owner needs, either.

Shop Now

If you want more deals and trusted products sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for the Stuff We Love newsletter.