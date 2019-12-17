How to Keep Christmas Tree Alive Throughout the Holiday Season

If you put your tree up in November, there's always a chance your tree will dry out. Make sure that doesn't happen by following these tips.

Christmas tree basics

Check the height of the tree before you bring it into the house to make sure it’ll fit under the ceiling. Then if you have to shorten the trunk, the sawdust will stay outside. Cut an inch or so off the bottom of the trunk. The fresh wood can absorb more water, so the tree will stay fresher longer. Check the trunk diameter by test-fitting the stand. If the tree’s too big, you’ll need to either get a bigger stand—or start whittling. Use a lopper to trim any bottom branches that don’t clear the sides of the stand. Learn why we put up Christmas trees in the first place.

Here’s how to build a Christmas tree stand:

Should you plant a live tree?

Planting a “live” Christmas tree is an ambitious task. Its practicality depends on three things:

the climate you live in

the size of your Christmas tree budget

how strong you are

Live trees are sensitive. For a tree to have any chance of survival, it can’t undergo extreme climatic changes. When a tree is brought into a warm home, it will react as if it’s spring and start growing. Once it has entered this growing stage, it will likely die if it suffers through a prolonged freeze when it’s set out after Christmas.

If you live in a moderate climate, a live tree is feasible. When the Christmas season is over, gradually get your tree accustomed to the outdoors by storing it in the garage or three-season porch before planting it. The time for heavy frost must be past before you take it outside. When you finally plant your tree, place it in well-drained soil where it will get full sun.

If you live in a cold climate, a live tree really isn’t practical. You’d need to leave it outside on a screen porch or deck the entire time so it would stay more or less dormant. And you probably don’t want your ornaments outside.

Live trees are expensive. Expect to pay two to three times more than you would for a cut tree. Usually, these trees are potted. If your tree is balled and burlapped, you’ll have to buy a heavy-duty pot to act as both stand and container.

Finally, live trees are heavy. If you want a typical-sized Christmas tree, say a six-footer, together the pot, soil and tree will weigh 250 lbs. or more. Add a little water and moving it will be about as much fun as hefting a piano. Here are more tricks to keep your Christmas tree fresh for longer.

Keep the tree cold

Your pine tree is used to being in the cold, so it’s certainly not thankful that you have it in a warm and cozy home. Sure it does look beautiful in your living room, but that tree misses being in colder weather. Give your tree some time in the cold by placing it in the garage (but make sure to remove any breakable ornaments first!). Let it sit there for at least a day or two before bringing it back indoors. These are the secrets your Christmas tree wishes you knew.

Limit the weight

Charlie's/ShutterstockAfter bringing the tree back into the garage, try putting fewer ornaments or heavy lights into the tree. Yes, a tree stuffed with ornaments looks beautiful, but if you want those branches to look lush by Christmas day, don’t put as much weight on them. Especially when it comes to the style of lights you choose. If you have larger light bulbs, the heat can actually burn the surfaces of the tree, while the tiny light strands are producing less heat. Check out some of these ways to deck out your tree.

Make sure it’s on the right stand

You want to make sure that your tree is in a traditional reservoir stand that can hold an adequate amount of water. If you want to avoid any water damage to your floors, you could always put a snow saucer underneath the stand, and a rug underneath the saucer. This will catch any excess water without damaging your floors (and easy to cover with your tree skirt).

How to water a Christmas tree

Make sure the tree is in water, and keep it that way! The National Christmas Tree Association says your tree should stand in 1 quart of water per inch of the stem diameter. You could also purchase a particular device (or install a funnel yourself) to make sure that enough water is being given to the tree. Without water, your tree can get brittle and become a massive fire hazard. Worried about other hazards? Watch out for these popular holiday decorations fire hazards.

What to feed a Christmas tree

That’s right—along with giving your tree enough water, you can also feed it with particular substances to keep it alive. Although some people do not feel a Christmas tree needs any type of feed, others have found success in preserving their tree by feeding it. To do so, mix a tablespoon of corn syrup or sugar in the basin of water.

How to get rid of a Christmas tree

There are a few ways you can get rid of a Christmas tree.

Contact your garbage collection company to see if they will pick up old Christmas trees.

Check with your local yard waste management department to see if they’ll take the tree.

Find a tree collecting organization.

Don’t miss these other ways to creatively recycle your tree.