The 7 Most Common Lottery Numbers That Might Help You Win

The chances of winning the lottery are about one in 300 million. Although the odds may not be in any individual’s favor, that doesn’t mean you can’t do more to up your chances of winning, like buying multiple tickets or playing every draw.

Instead of picking a meaningful date, like a birthday or anniversary, it’s a no-brainer to select the most common winning lottery numbers to boost your odds. According to USA Mega, the most common numbers drawn since October 31, 2017, are one, 10, 28, 42, 62, two, and four. One and 10 were drawn 19 times; 28, 42, and 62 were all drawn 18 times; and two and four were both drawn 15 times.

The most common Mega Ball number is 9 which came up 9 times. Meanwhile, stay clear of 55, 50, 35, 19, and nine when choosing your first five numbers; these appeared only five times. It could also help to live in one of the top lottery-winning states.

The Powerball and Mega Millions combined jackpot hit $2 billion in October 2018—making it the largest prize in U.S. lottery history, CNN reports. Don’t worry, you can still have a shot at winning big with the current $750 million Powerball jackpot. There might not be a better time to buy a ticket, cross your fingers, and select these numbers. Of course, there’s no guarantee that choosing these digits will win you the lotto since past frequency doesn’t determine what numbers come next. If you do get lucky, you’ll definitely want to know these 13 things lotto winners won’t tell you.