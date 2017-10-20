It hurts to be downsized iStock/Neustockimages I spent a couple of decades being the leading lady; now I have a character role. This is the secret to finally winning over your mother-in-law, according to science.

I know he's your husband now iStock/standret But he's still my son.

You don't seem very confident about yourself iStock/TatyanaGl The littlest comment from me is taken as a criticism, so I'm very careful what I say around you.

A little gratitude wouldn't hurt iStock/Melpomenem Every year, I send you a birthday present, but you never even pick up the phone to thank me. This year, I said, "That's it. No more." Yet look at me: I'm about to send another present. I guess that's how I am.

I want the best for both of us iStock/Steve Debenport We mothers say to our children, "I want you to be happy." And we mean that. What we don't say is, "But I would like to be happy too."

I know a little something iStock/Drazen Lovric I’ve bought and sold 13 houses in my life. Why won’t you ask for my advice?

When I visit you, I'm just coming to see the family iStock/skynesher I'm not coming for a "white-glove inspection."

I've got his number iStock/laflor When I really want to talk to my son privately, I don’t call your house. I call his cell phone.

I'm truly appreciative iStock/PeopleImages I’m so happy that you allow my son—your husband—to visit me on Mother’s Day. It’s a long trip and a big expense.

I have a dirty little secret iStock/kupicoo I’m afraid that if I don’t get this right, you’ll cut me off.

I'm in competition with your mother iStock/Susan Chiang She takes you on vacations every year and buys things I can’t afford. All I can do is love you and babysit for you. I hope that’s enough and that it’s appreciated.

I'm lucky to have you! iStock/Dean Mitchell Whenever I stay at your house, you always have my room ready, my towels, everything. You do all the right things.

You know me well iStock/PeopleImages I cherish the refrigerator magnet you gave me: “Age and treachery will always overcome youth and skill.”

You don't have to call me Mom iStock/Michal Krakowiak But it would be nice if you did.

I really want to make you happy iStock/© Giorgio Fochesato If you hate that green sweater I bought you, please, please tell me.

Thank you for making my child so happy iStock/Geber86 If I haven't told you that very much, it's because I'm afraid you'll think I'm sucking up.

I desperately want to ask you: iStock/tamaravidmar When are you going to have children?

I so wish I could talk to you about it iStock/Predrag Vuckovic Sometimes I watch you making choices that I so fear will lead you to difficulty. But I bite my tongue.

I'm aware that my time on this earth is growing shorter iStock/Willie B. Thomas I want to spend it positively. I don't want to waste it by fighting.

Talk to me iStock/michaeljung If you think I can't give good advice because I don't have the full picture, well... paint it for me.

I really want to give my grandkids a gift now and then iStock/monkeybusinessimages But you forbid me to do it. That's painful.

I want us to be closer iStock/HIghwaystarz-Photography The last time I was at your house, you hardly even spoke to me. I can't understand why.

I thought you'd be thrilled to have me as your mother-in-law iStock/Wavebreakmedia I thought that you'd think, Wow, I'm so lucky! It kills me that you don't.

Some mothers-in-law will say anything iStock/laflor I try not to. It's not wanted, appreciated, or believed.

When I call you on the phone at 8 in the morning on a Saturday... iStock/vgajic I hope you're not secretly saying, "Damn. Why is she calling here so early?"