26 Things Your Mother-in-Law Is Secretly Thinking
Build a better relationship with his mother by remembering these things she'd like to say but won't (you hope!)
It hurts to be downsizediStock/Neustockimages
I spent a couple of decades being the leading lady; now I have a character role. This is the secret to finally winning over your mother-in-law, according to science.
I know he's your husband nowiStock/standret
But he’s still my son. Try these little ways to strengthen your marriage in just one day.
You don't seem very confident about yourselfiStock/TatyanaGl
The littlest comment from me is taken as a criticism, so I’m very careful what I say around you. Follow these science backed tips to boost your self confidence.
Content continues below ad
A little gratitude wouldn't hurtiStock/Melpomenem
Every year, I send you a birthday present, but you never even pick up the phone to thank me. This year, I said, “That’s it. No more.” Yet look at me: I’m about to send another present. I guess that’s how I am. Read these gratitude quotes to feel inspired.
I want the best for both of usiStock/Steve Debenport
We mothers say to our children, “I want you to be happy.” And we mean that. What we don’t say is, “But I would like to be happy too.” Try out these little things you can do right now to make your marriage happier.
I know a little somethingiStock/Drazen Lovric
I’ve bought and sold 13 houses in my life. Why won’t you ask for my advice?
Content continues below ad
When I visit you, I'm just coming to see the familyiStock/skynesher
I’m not coming for a "white-glove inspection.” Follow these tips to avoid marriage counseling.
I've got his numberiStock/laflor
When I really want to talk to my son privately, I don’t call your house. I call his cell phone.
I'm truly appreciativeiStock/PeopleImages
I’m so happy that you allow my son—your husband—to visit me on Mother’s Day. It’s a long trip and a big expense.
Content continues below ad
I have a dirty little secretiStock/kupicoo
I’m afraid that if I don’t get this right, you’ll cut me off.
I'm in competition with your motheriStock/Susan Chiang
She takes you on vacations every year and buys things I can’t afford. All I can do is love you and babysit for you. I hope that’s enough and that it’s appreciated.
I'm lucky to have you!iStock/Dean Mitchell
Whenever I stay at your house, you always have my room ready, my towels, everything. You do all the right things.
Content continues below ad
You know me welliStock/PeopleImages
I cherish the refrigerator magnet you gave me: “Age and treachery will always overcome youth and skill.”
You don't have to call me MomiStock/Michal Krakowiak
But it would be nice if you did.
I really want to make you happyiStock/© Giorgio Fochesato
If you hate that green sweater I bought you, please, please tell me.
Content continues below ad
Thank you for making my child so happyiStock/Geber86
If I haven't told you that very much, it's because I'm afraid you'll think I'm sucking up.
I desperately want to ask you:iStock/tamaravidmar
When are you going to have children?
I so wish I could talk to you about itiStock/Predrag Vuckovic
Sometimes I watch you making choices that I so fear will lead you to difficulty. But I bite my tongue.
Content continues below ad
I'm aware that my time on this earth is growing shorteriStock/Willie B. Thomas
I want to spend it positively. I don't want to waste it by fighting.
Talk to meiStock/michaeljung
If you think I can't give good advice because I don't have the full picture, well... paint it for me.
I really want to give my grandkids a gift now and theniStock/monkeybusinessimages
But you forbid me to do it. That's painful.
Content continues below ad
I want us to be closeriStock/HIghwaystarz-Photography
The last time I was at your house, you hardly even spoke to me. I can't understand why.
I thought you'd be thrilled to have me as your mother-in-lawiStock/Wavebreakmedia
I thought that you'd think, Wow, I'm so lucky! It kills me that you don't.
Some mothers-in-law will say anythingiStock/laflor
I try not to. It's not wanted, appreciated, or believed.
Content continues below ad
When I call you on the phone at 8 in the morning on a Saturday...iStock/vgajic
I hope you're not secretly saying, "Damn. Why is she calling here so early?"
I've actually led a rich, interesting, complicated lifeiStock/wundervisuals
I wish you'd see me that way. I feel a little resentful that suddenly my whole life is seen through the prism of "the mother-in-law."Sources: Susan Abel Lieberman, PhD (The Mother-in-Law’s Manual), Jane Angelich (What’s a Mother [in-Law] to Do?), and anonymous mothers-in-law in four states.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.