Not as hyperactive Uximetc pavel/shutterstockAsk anyone, and they'll tell you that one of the classic symptoms of ADHD is trouble sitting still—check out these signs of ADHD in toddlers. But compared with boys, girls are less likely to have trouble with hyperactivity, according to Understood.org expert Mark Griffin, PhD. They're not as likely to be fidgeting or moving their bodies all the time.

Less impulsive Syda Productions/ShutterstockGirls are also less likely than boys to struggle with impulse control, says Griffin—although, if you need help getting your child to manage impulse control, here's some advice. Girls are less likely to get in trouble for doing impulsive things, like grabbing and taking things without asking.

Less disruptive in school l i g h t p o e t/ShutterstockBecause girls with ADHD are less likely to be hyperactive and impulsive, they're generally seen as less disruptive in school. "You could say that boys with ADHD frequently stand out more in the crowd than their female peers," says Griffin. This may be one reason why ADHD in girls is often underdiagnosed.

More distracted Syda Productions/ShutterstockAn inability to focus is one of the key symptoms of ADHD. Boys and girls can both struggle to pay attention. But compared to boys, says Griffin, girls are more likely to seem like they're daydreaming, withdrawn, or distracted when they're in class.

More struggles with shame and self-esteem fasphotographic/ShutterstockParents are all about building self-esteem in their children—here are some tips every parent should know. Girls with ADHD often experience feelings of shame about their inability to focus or pay attention. They're also more likely to blame themselves for their difficulties, which can severely impact their self-esteem.

Likely to feel isolated tommaso79/ShutterstockBoth boys and girls with ADHD often struggle with making friends. However, compared with boys, there can be more social pressures on girls to pay attention to their friends' feelings and pick up on subtle social cues. When they fail to, it can cause social issues. Boys with ADHD also face social pressures, but often because of different expectations around being "tough."

Very emotional, hypersensitive Antonio Guillem/ShutterstockMost kids with ADHD struggle with emotional control. Strong emotions and ADHD often go together. However, girls may come across as more hypersensitive or overly emotional than boys.

Nonstop talkers Samuel Borges Photography/ShutterstockGirls with ADHD are more likely to be chatty and miss the social cues that allow friends and family to interject, says Griffin. They may interrupt in conversations more, and they may have trouble knowing when talking is not appropriate. Here are 10 silent signs your child could have ADHD.

