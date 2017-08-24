These #BacktoSchoolComplaints Tweets from Parents and Students Will Make You LOL
“My pencil smells like number 2.”
It’s that time of year again: TV commercials advertise backpacks and tennis shoes, school supplies line the shelves of your nearest retail store, and students and parents alike are running around with fear and panic in their eyes.
Welcome to back-to-school season—and nobody is too happy about it. After all, there’s plenty to complain about when you’re stuck behind a wooden desk under fluorescent lighting for seven hours. And true to 21st-century form, people took to the Internet to voice their grievances.
For starters, you’re back on that morning grind.
#BackToSchoolComplaints
No more sleeping in… pic.twitter.com/NcpfyQusk9
— Tammy (@DagNabbitTammy) August 22, 2017
Not to mention, you’re stuck in close quarters with other people all day. *shudder*
Have to spend much more time amongst unsavoury characters. #BackToSchoolComplaints pic.twitter.com/ZaOnd7ZMhs
— ⚜️ Cattsy ⚜️ (@Cattereia) August 22, 2017
New year, new problems.
Teacher confiscated my fidget spinner #BackToSchoolComplaints pic.twitter.com/ckA3woQMfn
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 22, 2017
SOS
My pencil smells like number 2 #BackToSchoolComplaints
— Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) August 22, 2017
Procrastinating on procrastinating.
Fall semester started yesterday, suppose I better read/close those looming 178 tabs open on my mac.#BackToSchoolComplaints
— Saint Mania (@effin_Ninny) August 23, 2017
Here’s how to beat back-to-school stress.
Wikipedia is your new BFF.
They're just gonna teach us stuff that we can immediately prove wrong on Wikipedia.
— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 22, 2017
Back to school also breaks the bank.
I think I can buy certain organs on the black market for less than what some of my textbooks cost #backtoschoolcomplaints
— Horacio (@hxracix) August 27, 2013
Cue the “awww”s.
#BackToSchoolComplaints
Facebook feed is full of "proud mummy" posts and pics of dorky kids in their school uniform.
— Rachel (@bachelruckley) August 22, 2017
Say it isn’t so!
#BackToSchoolComplaints
Before you know it they'll be playing Christmas songs everywhere.
— Rachel (@bachelruckley) August 22, 2017
Don’t miss these hilarious pieces of parenting advice for dads from comedians who’ve been there.
Too close for comfort.
You get the stomach virus. You get the stomach virus. Everyone gets the stomach virus. #BackToSchoolComplaints pic.twitter.com/iuCCgx7UpQ
— Chew (@nolansdad55) August 22, 2017
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.