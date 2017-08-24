It’s that time of year again: TV commercials advertise backpacks and tennis shoes, school supplies line the shelves of your nearest retail store, and students and parents alike are running around with fear and panic in their eyes.

Welcome to back-to-school season—and nobody is too happy about it. After all, there’s plenty to complain about when you’re stuck behind a wooden desk under fluorescent lighting for seven hours. And true to 21st-century form, people took to the Internet to voice their grievances.

For starters, you’re back on that morning grind.

Not to mention, you’re stuck in close quarters with other people all day. *shudder*

Have to spend much more time amongst unsavoury characters. #BackToSchoolComplaints pic.twitter.com/ZaOnd7ZMhs — ⚜️ Cattsy ⚜️ (@Cattereia) August 22, 2017

New year, new problems.

SOS

My pencil smells like number 2 #BackToSchoolComplaints — Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) August 22, 2017

Procrastinating on procrastinating.

Fall semester started yesterday, suppose I better read/close those looming 178 tabs open on my mac.#BackToSchoolComplaints — Saint Mania (@effin_Ninny) August 23, 2017

Wikipedia is your new BFF.

#BackToSchoolComplaints They're just gonna teach us stuff that we can immediately prove wrong on Wikipedia. — Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) August 22, 2017

Back to school also breaks the bank.

I think I can buy certain organs on the black market for less than what some of my textbooks cost #backtoschoolcomplaints — Horacio (@hxracix) August 27, 2013

Cue the “awww”s.

Facebook feed is full of "proud mummy" posts and pics of dorky kids in their school uniform. — Rachel (@bachelruckley) August 22, 2017

Say it isn’t so!

Before you know it they'll be playing Christmas songs everywhere. — Rachel (@bachelruckley) August 22, 2017

Too close for comfort.