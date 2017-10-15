Content continues below ad

When is a nursing home an option?

Cherries/shutterstock

Nursing homes can provide both short-term and long-term care. If your parent has been hospitalized, she might enter this type of facility for a short period of time after she's released from the hospital so that she can have additional help from medical personnel, including physical therapy. Long-term care at one of these facilities may be an option if your parent may need daily, long-term medical care under the supervision of trained staff. Does your mom find it difficult to remember to take care of her health, such as keeping up with her medication schedule or remembering to bathe? Or, is your dad finding it difficult to maneuver his way around his apartment without bumping into things or falling? When your parent gets to the point of needing supervision to maintain his health and safety, it may be time to talk to his or her medical team about nursing homes.